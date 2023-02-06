William Brosnahan, Dubuque — Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, Church of the Nativity.
Catherine Thomas Dwyer, Footville, Wis. — Services: 6:30 p.m. today and 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, Sinsinawa Mound, Sinsinawa, Wis.
Paul E. Farrey, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 10:45 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, Hazel Green, Wis. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Wednesday at the church.
William Glasson, Galena, Ill. — Gathering: 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 11, Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena.
Nancy M. Gourley, Dubuque — Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today, Church of the Nativity.
Anita R. Gudenkauf, Cascade, Iowa — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. today, and at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, Reiff Funeral Home, Cascade. Service: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, St. Martin’s Catholic Church, Cascade.
Ronald J. Hoffman, Dubuque — Visitation: 3:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3860 Asbury Road. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, Church of the Resurrection.
Ronald C. Loeffelholz, Dubuque — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, Leonard Funeral Home and Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Service: Noon Thursday, Feb. 9, at the funeral home.
Maxine V. Menadue, Dubuque — Visitation: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3860 Asbury Road. Service: 1 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Maxine V. Paar, Dubuque — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road, and from 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, Our Redeemer Lutheran Church. Service: 10:30 a.m. Thursday at the church.
Maureen M. Recker, Epworth, Iowa — Visitation: 9 a.m. today, Reiff Funeral Home, Epworth. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Epworth.
Thomas F. Scholl, Dubuque — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, Leonard Funeral Home and Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 10, Holy Ghost Catholic Church.
Carol A. Walsh, Fillmore, Iowa — Wake service: 2:45 p.m. today, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. today at the funeral home.
