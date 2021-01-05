CLINTON, Iowa — Merlyn B. Kuhl, of Clinton, Iowa, 94, passed away on January 1, 2021, at his home.
Merlyn was born in Dubuque, Iowa on June 26, 1926, to Oswald and Emily (Welp) Kuhl. He attended Loras Academy, graduated from Loras College with a B.A. in Economics, and earned his Master’s in Labor Relations from the Univ. of Iowa. Merlyn was drafted in 1944 during World War II and served as an electronics technician aboard the USS Alabama for the US Navy.
Merlyn married Violet Richard on Sept. 9, 1950, in Kieler, Wisconsin, and they made their home in Clinton that same year. They were blessed with nine children. Violet preceded him in death on April 20, 2007.
Merlyn was employed by Clinton Corn Processing as a Personnel Supervisor until his retirement in 1982. He spent many years volunteering for RSVP, preparing taxes for seniors and less advantaged people, for SCORE, mentoring small business entrepreneurs, and SHIP, answering insurance questions.
He was a member and officer of the Gateway Personnel Association and was a Jaycee. Mr. Kuhl was a member of Jesus Christ Prince of Peace Parish and served on the Parish Council for St. Mary’s Church and as a Board Member for St. Mary’s School. He enjoyed being a member of the Moose Lodge. Most importantly he encouraged his children to give of their time and talent through volunteer service.
Merlyn enjoyed fishing and vacationing in Minnesota, reading, listening to Lawrence Welk, big bands and classical symphonies, following daily financial news, investing in the stock market, and gardening. He cheered for the Hawkeyes, Bears, Cubs and White Sox.
Merlyn and son-in-law, Jim Crigger, won several Crappiethon tournaments both locally and regionally. He was humbled to be an Honor Flight participant in Aug. 2017 with his daughter, Carol, as his Guardian. His ultimate joy was supporting and cheering for his kids and grandkids in their endeavors and careers, followed closely by being able to share stories of his own life and career with them.
Merlyn will be remembered for his lifelong quest for knowledge through reading, education, and life experiences, his love for his family, and his strong trust in God. His family fondly appreciates his advice to make difficult decisions by using a “pro/con” list, to be good citizens, to be frugal yet philanthropic, and for his pride in being a descendant of his German immigrant grandparents.
Merlyn is survived by sons, Luke Kuhl, of Clinton, John Kuhl (Dawn Krebs), of Clinton, James Kuhl (Colleen), of Dubuque, IA; daughters, Mary (Craig) Matelich, of Polson, MT, Carol (James) Crigger, of Clinton, Margaret Kuhl, of Clinton, and Joan (Randy) Current, of Clinton; twenty grandchildren, Scott (Rachael), Adam (Erin), and Jacob Crigger (Amber Schultz) and Jill (Travis) Wirth, Emily (Erik Lutz) and Samantha Dodd (Brayton Rasche), Abigail (Mark) Petersen and Alexander Dodd (Lee Meier), Molly (Joe) O’Brien and Rachel Kuhl, Megan (Seth) Kuhl-Stennes, Mark (Bridget), Maureen, and Mackenzie Kuhl (James Gathje), Ben, Nathan (Heidi), Joe (Lisa), and Tom Matelich, and Matthew and Anna Current; 18 great-grandchildren; his sister, Elaine Bromelkamp, of Rochester, MN; brother-in-law, Larry (Diana) Richard; and sisters-in-Law, Jeanette Klaas, Joan Richard, Viola (Bob) Necker and Jeannette Richard; and 61 nephews and nieces.
Preceding Merlyn in death is his wife, Violet; sons, Mark and Greg Kuhl; his parents; his mother and father-in-law, Ed and Alice Richard; sister, Mary Baumhover; and brothers-in-law, Hank Bromelkamp, Ron Baumhover, Robert, Tom, Jim, and John Richard, Merle and Bob Klaas and Vern Alt; and sisters-in-law, Dorothy Klaas Alt, Carol Campbell and Mary Richard.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be on Friday, Jan. 8, at 11:00 a.m. at Jesus Christ Prince of Peace Parish. Rev. Ken Kuntz will officiate. COVID protocols of social distancing and mandatory masks will be in place. Pallbearers will be his Grandchildren. Honorary Pallbearers will be: Sharon Schmitz and Shari Peters. The family regrets that there will be no visitation. We appreciate your prayers and any special memories that you wish to share through the mail or via Pape Funeral Home. Suggested Memorials to: Prince of Peace School, MercyOne Hospice of Clinton, or a charity of your choice. Burial will be at St. Mary’s Cemetery. Pape Funeral Home is assisting the family.
The Kuhl family extends our heartfelt gratitude to Dr. Barakat, the staff of MercyOne Hospice and Good Samaritan, and to Sharon, Shari, Marian, Andrea, Maggie, and Teresa for your wonderful care and support of Merlyn. You are awe-inspiring and we will never forget your kindness.