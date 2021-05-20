Janet R. Schwendinger, 71, of Dubuque, IA passed away on May 17, 2021 at home.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 22, 2021 at St. Columbkille Catholic Church with Father Thomas McDermott officiating. Entombment will be in Mount Olivet Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, May 21, 2021, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, where a wake service will be at 7 p.m. Family and friends may also gather after 9 a.m. Saturday at the church until the time of mass. A live stream of the funeral mass will be on the funeral home Facebook page.
Janet was born June 18th, 1949 in Dubuque, IA, the daughter of George and Joan (Jaeger) Helle.
She married John Schwendinger on May 3, 1969, at St. Francis Xavier Basilica in Dyersville. He preceded her in death on August 30, 2014. After spending 45 years supporting one another, they are forever reunited.
Janet dedicated her life to caring for, guiding, and modeling her values of hard work, care, and dedication to her family, serving Christ through her Catholic faith, and providing for her family. She gave many years of prideful work to Skowronek Jewelers and McKesson Corporation. Janet volunteered her time for Stonehill Health Center and The Serra Club of Dubuque.
Those left to cherish her memory, are her three children, Lisa, of Dubuque, James (Pamela), of Dubuque, and David (Sara), of Des Moines; and two grandchildren, Amanda (Shane) McNamer, of Sherrill, and Emily Schwendinger, of Dubuque; and a great-grandchild expected in July. Her surviving siblings are Doris (Clair) Riesberg, Joanie (Tom) Tauke, LuAnn (Bob) Cigrand, Bob Helle, Ruth (Larry) Griffin, Marlene (Ambrose) Koopman, Frank (Joann) Helle, Paul (Stella) Helle, LeRoy (Margie) Helle, Norma Kelchen, George (Connie) Helle and Pearl Kelchen. Also surviving are her brothers- and sisters-in-law, Bill (Lois) Schwendinger, Elaine (Herb) Heid, Mary (Kevin) Klein, Pat (Julie) Schwendinger, Karen (Rick) Domeyer and Don Schwendinger; and many nieces and nephews.
Janet was preceded in death by her parents, George and Joan Helle; father- and mother-in-law, Jerry and Rita Schwendinger; Sister Mary Ann Helle, O.S. F.; and brothers-in-law, Gerry Kelchen and Harry Kelchen.