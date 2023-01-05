Leroy G. Abresch, Dubuque — Visitation: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. today, St. Catherine’s Catholic Church. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today at the church.
Dana Bond-Jenson, Colesburg, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, United Methodist Church, Colesburg. Service: 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Thomas Bradley, Green Valley, Ariz. — Visitation: 9 to 10:15 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Saturday, St. Columbkille Catholic Church.
Karen E. Clemens, Peosta, Iowa — Visitation: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. today, Reiff Funeral Home, Peosta. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. today, St. John’s Catholic Church, Peosta.
Dorothy M. France, Platteville, Wis. — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, St. Thomas Catholic Church, Montfort. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Marvel J. Heim, Cascade, Iowa — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m., with a prayer service at 3:30 p.m., Friday, Jan. 6, and from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, Reiff Funeral Home, Cascade.
Eloise C. Hinderman, Kieler, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. today, Immaculate Conception Catholic Church parish center, Kieler. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Teresa Kishman, McGregor, Iowa — Visitation: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6, Thornburg-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service, McGregor. Service: 1 p.m. Friday, First Lutheran Church, McGregor.
Gregory T. Merritt, Shoreview, Minn. — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 6, Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road. Service: 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Katherine A. Parks, Savanna, Ill. — Visitation: 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6, Law Jones Funeral Home, Savanna. Service: 6 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Gary L. Payne, Eastman, Wis. — Celebration of life: 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6, Thornburg-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Prairie du Chien, Wis.
Nichole A. Reicher, Manchester, Iowa — Visitation: 2 to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6, Leonard-Muller Funeral Home, Manchester. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, St. Mary Catholic Church, Manchester.
Patrick R. Sullivan, Dubuque — Visitation: 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. today, St. Columbkille’s Catholic Church. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Todd N. Swift, Weaverville, N.C. — Celebration of life: 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 29, Grand River Center.
Shirley A. Waterman, Colesburg, Iowa — Visitation: 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8, Leonard-Muller Funeral Home, Edgewood, Iowa. Service: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 9, St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Colesburg.
LaVonne M. Weber, Manchester, Iowa — Visitation: 2 to 8 p.m. today, Leonard-Muller Funeral Home, and from 10 to 10:50 a.m. Friday, Jan. 6, St. Mary Catholic Church, Manchester. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Friday at the church.
Vicki L. Worachek, Platteville, Wis. — Visitation: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville. Service: 1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Donald A. Zeeryp Jr., Savanna, Ill. — Celebration of life: Noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, Ridge Runner’s, 800 Main St., Savanna.
