Sharon Killian (Sam, Memaw, Grandma), age 68, passed away peacefully in her home on August 25th, 2022.

A prayer service will be held at 4:00 pm Sunday, August 28, 2022 at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory followed by visitation until 7:00 pm.

