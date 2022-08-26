Sharon Killian (Sam, Memaw, Grandma), age 68, passed away peacefully in her home on August 25th, 2022.
A prayer service will be held at 4:00 pm Sunday, August 28, 2022 at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory followed by visitation until 7:00 pm.
The Mass of Christian Burial for Sharon will be 10:00 am Monday, August 29, 2022, at St. Anthony Catholic Church with Father Steven Rosonke as the Celebrant. Burial will be at Mount Hope Cemetery in Logansport, IN at a later date.
Sharon was born on July 12th, 1954 in Logansport, Indiana to her mother, Marcella Hopper and her father, Harold Hopper. She was the middle daughter to her older sister Donna Jones and younger brother Dan Hopper.
On June 14th, 1975 Sharon married her sweetheart, Clyde Killian when she was 20 years old. They spent a further 47 years happily married and lived a beautiful life together. They raised 3 children; Michael, Alanna and Paul. When Sharon had her first child, she dedicated her time to being a stay at home mother while the children were young. She was the foundation of the family through and through. She always knew the right thing to say, never missed a special date, and loved us unconditionally. She was our cheerleader and supporter.
Sharon graduated from Logansport High School and went on to Indiana University to get her BS as an Administrative Assistant. While living in Indianapolis, Sharon helped at her children’s preschool. After moving to Ohio and getting the family settled, Sharon went back to work helping her husband with administrative work at Ohio University. When the family moved to Iowa, she worked at the University of Dubuque library. Sharon would go on to get her MLS in Library and Information Services. She worked at the Johnson County Public Library until she retired. She spent the remainder of her time with her friends, family, grandchildren and volunteering around Dubuque.
Sharon especially loved her role as a grandmother. She loved to get down on the floor and play with the kids and had the best arts and crafts table! She was a passionate gardener. She knew how to keep any plant alive. She loved volunteering her time at the Dubuque Arboretum, especially during the herb festival. She had a passion for preparing meals; she loved to watch food tutorials and cooking channels during her spare time. She kept a clean house and an organized kitchen. You wouldn’t dare put a knife in the dishwasher or a towel in the wrong drawer! Sharon also loved to travel the world with the love of her life. Sharon was one of the strongest women we have ever met. (And stubborn too!) She lived with ALS for 3 years prior to passing and never once complained. She always had a smile on her face, never complained “why me,” and took each day as a gift. She lived her life until she was welcomed into the loving arms of Jesus.
Sharon was preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Marcella Hopper and her mother and father in-law, Fran and Camille Killian. She is survived by her husband Clyde Killian as well as her children Michael (Emily) Killian, Alanna (Dr. Thomas) Callahan, and Paul (Alicia) Killian as well as many grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends.
The family would like to thank Hospice of Dubuque, No Place Like Home and Sharon’s many friends and family for all of their continued love, help and support especially during these last couple of years.
A photo tribute can be viewed and condolences sent to the family by visiting Sharon’s obituary at www.hskfhcares.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.