DARLINGTON, Wis. — Patrick Joseph McCarten, age 75, of Darlington, WI died Friday, November 18, 2022, at home with loved ones by his side after a courageous battle with cancer. Pat was born March 5, 1947, the son of Robert and Mercedes (Rielly) McCarten. He attended Holy Rosary Grade School, Darlington High School, and Rockford Barber College. Pat was united in marriage to the love of his life and best friend, Nancy Huntington, on October 1, 1976.
Pat began his lifelong barbering career in Greendale, WI and Janesville, WI before returning to Darlington to take over his dad’s barber shop. He recently celebrated 50 years of barbering before his retirement.
Pat is survived by his wife, Nancy; his daughters: Michelle (Hal) Runge of Neillsville, WI, Cindy (Jason) Van Fossen of Davenport, IA, and Briana McCarten (Morgan) Thomas of Ft. Collins, CO; grandchildren: Karey, Jade, and Olivia Sierra, and Daniel Thomas; great-grandchildren: Rio, Vienna, Reese, Nivi, Varro, and Dahlia; his brother: Bob (Pennie) McCarten of Janesville, WI; his sister: Myra (John) Taylor of Darlington; his nieces and nephews: Shawn (Marci) McCarten, Brandon McCarten, Allison Taylor, Meghan (Brad) Solberg, Kris Penniston, and Kathy Penniston-Smith; and a sister-in-law: Rosalie (Ron Kittleson) Huntington. Pat is also survived by great-nieces, nephews, special cousins, and friends.
Pat was preceded in death by his parents: Bob and Merce McCarten; one brother: Dan McCarten; a nephew: Gavin McCarten; his father and mother-in-law: Ralph and Annie Huntington; and brothers-in-law: Jack, Ted, and Dean Huntington.
Pat’s Irish sense of humor, quick wit, and caring ways will be missed by all who knew him.
Per Pat’s request, no services will be held. The Erickson Funeral Home in Darlington is serving the family. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ericksonfuneralhome.com.
Pat’s family would like to thank the wonderful staff of Memorial Hospital of Lafayette County and Hospice Nurses of Upland Hills for their compassionate care and concern throughout Pat’s cancer journey.
