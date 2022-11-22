DARLINGTON, Wis. — Patrick Joseph McCarten, age 75, of Darlington, WI died Friday, November 18, 2022, at home with loved ones by his side after a courageous battle with cancer. Pat was born March 5, 1947, the son of Robert and Mercedes (Rielly) McCarten. He attended Holy Rosary Grade School, Darlington High School, and Rockford Barber College. Pat was united in marriage to the love of his life and best friend, Nancy Huntington, on October 1, 1976.

Pat began his lifelong barbering career in Greendale, WI and Janesville, WI before returning to Darlington to take over his dad’s barber shop. He recently celebrated 50 years of barbering before his retirement.

