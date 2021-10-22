LANCASTER, Wis. — Beverly E. Hampton, 61, of Lancaster, died on Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021.

Visitation will be held from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 26, at St. Clement Catholic Church in Lancaster, where a Mass of Christian burial will follow.

Martin Schwartz Funeral Homes, of Lancaster, is assisting the family.

Tags

Recommended for you