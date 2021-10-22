Beverly E. Hampton Telegraph Herald Oct 22, 2021 56 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save LANCASTER, Wis. — Beverly E. Hampton, 61, of Lancaster, died on Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021.Visitation will be held from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 26, at St. Clement Catholic Church in Lancaster, where a Mass of Christian burial will follow.Martin Schwartz Funeral Homes, of Lancaster, is assisting the family. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Lancaster-wis Grant-county-wis Recommended for you Submit An ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Search for ObituariesSearch our full archives for obituaries going as far back as our microfilm records. Reprints are delivered via email as PDF files. Search Archives Trending Today