Julie M. Rubel, 51, of Dubuque, died on Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021.
Visitation will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 16, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 17.
Julie M. Rubel, 51, of Dubuque, died on Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021.
Visitation will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 16, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 17.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.