HAZEL GREEN, Wis. — Marty R. Miller, 60, of Hazel Green, WI passed away peacefully on Thursday November 17, 2022.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, November, 23rd at Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, WI; with Pastor Gus Barnes officiating. Burial will be in the Hazel Green Cemetery in Hazel Green, WI. Family & friends may call on Wednesday, November 23rd from 9:00 a.m.- 11:00 a.m. the funeral home. The Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, WI is serving the family.
Marty was born on March 30, 1962 to Harold & Margaret (Radcliffe) Miller in Hazel Green, WI. He was class of 1980 graduate from Hazel Green High School and from Western Technical College in La Crosse, WI. Marty worked as a transport driver for many people in the tri-state area, helping them get to their appointments. Marty enjoyed Harley motorcycles, 4-wheeling, music, NASCAR and an avid Green Bay Packers fan, but most of all he enjoyed time spent with his family and friends. He will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Marty is survived by his parents, Harold & Margaret Miller; a brother, Gale Bruce (Catherine) Miller; 2 nieces: Tiffany (Chris) Brandt all of Hazel Green, WI and Tristen (Mitch) Collins of Newton, IA; a nephew, Tanner Miller of Manchester, IA and his beloved cat, Albert; along with many cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his paternal & maternal grandparents: Ray & Lenora Miller and Gale “Hardrock” & Lola Radcliffe, an aunt, Vayda (Gene) Redfern, an uncle, Fred (Joyce) Miller and a cousin, Keven Redfern.
In lieu of plants & flowers, a Marty R. Miller Memorial Fund has been established. Memorials may be mailed to Haudenshield Funeral Home, c/o: Marty Miller Family, BOX 825, Cuba City, WI 53807. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.haudenshieldfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.