Merlin Deiter, Platteville, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 10:45 a.m. Tuesday, May 17, United Methodist Church, Platteville. Service: 11 a.m. Tuesday at the church.
Lois J. DeMoss, Dubuque — Visitation: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. today, Westminster Presbyterian Church. Service: 10:30 a.m. today at the church.
Warren Hefel, North Buena Vista, Iowa — Visitation: 9:30 to 10:30 today, Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, North Buena Vista. Service: 10:30 a.m. today at the church.
Alvin Hermsen, Dyersville, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 10 a.m. today, St. Francis Xavier Basilica, Dyersville. Service: 10:30 a.m. today at the church.
LaVern Honkomp, Dyersville, Iowa — Visitation: 2 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 18, and from 9 to 10 a.m. Thursday, May 19, Kramer Funeral Home, Dyersville. Service: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, St. Francis Xavier Basilica, Dyersville.
Patricia A. Kwallek, Lancaster, Wis. — Visitation: 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, May 21, Lancaster Congregational Church. Celebration of life: 11:30 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Gladys Osterhaus, Dyersville, Iowa — Visitation: 2 to 7 p.m. today, and from 9 to 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 17, Kramer Funeral Home, Dyersville. Service: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, St. Francis Xavier Basilica, Dyersville.
Jason J. Pollock, Sun Prairie, Wis. — Visitation: 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, May 21, Holy Cross (Iowa) Church. Service: Noon Saturday at the church.
Matthew J. Riniker, Bernard, Iowa — Celebration of life: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 28, The Barn, 5090 Sherrill Road, Sherrill, Iowa.
John A. Scannell, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 10:15 a.m. Saturday, May 21, St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Kathleen R. Scherbring, Manchester, Iowa — Visitation: 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 17, Leonard-Muller Funeral Home, Manchester. Service: 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 17, St. Mary Catholic Church, Manchester.
Thomas C. Wainwright, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 10 a.m. Thursday, May 19, St. Raphael Cathedral. Mass of Christian burial: 10 a.m. Thursday at the church.
