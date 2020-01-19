Sydney J. (Buxton) Weichel, age 81, of Dubuque, was called home peacefully at 2:55 a.m., on Thursday, January 16, 2020, at Stonehill Care Center, surrounded by her loving family.
To celebrate Sydney’s life, family and friends may visit from 11:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m., on Monday, January 20, 2020, at Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street. To honor Sydney’s life, funeral services will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Monday, January 20, 2020, at Behr Funeral Home, with Rev. Rick Mihm officiating. Burial will be in Linwood Cemetery following cremation.
Sydney was born on October 25, 1938, in Dubuque, Iowa, daughter of Harry and Marie (Story) Buxton.
Sydney was united in marriage to the love of her life, William Weichel, in Dubuque. They would be blessed with several years together and two wonderful children, before he was sadly called home ahead of her on July 23, 1999. Sydney was a devoted wife and mom, but she also put her skills to good use outside of her home as a waitress at the Dubuque Inn for 25 years. Beyond a doubt her family was the most important aspect of Sydney’s life. She not only shared her love with her own children and grandchildren, but took in several foster children throughout the years, giving them a safe place to call home. When she found some free time in her days Sydney enjoyed going to auctions and garage sales, reading, dancing and trying her luck at the local casinos. We are deeply saddened at losing such a wonderful woman in our daily lives, and will do our best to carry on her tradition of love and acceptance of all. The world is definitely a better place because Sydney was in it! Her famous saying will be remembered and cherished forever, “Love you all to hell!”.
Those left to cherish Sydney’s memory include her two children, Juanita (Randall) Hentges, Dubuque, IA, and Clarence “Jay” (Linda) Peacock, Dubuque, IA; her nine grandchildren, Parnisha Perry, Judith Harry, Earl (Sahra) Harry, Allen (Chrissy) Hentges, Randy Hentges, Ben Peacock, Beth (Michael) Mulderink, Paul Buxton and Claire Buxton; her 11 great-grandchildren; her two great great-grandchildren; her siblings, Sharon (Ronald) Nickolas, Dubuque, IA, Mark Buxton, Livermore, CA, Ronald (Sherri) Buxton, Dubuque, IA, and Gary (Susie) Buxton, New Mexico; and several nieces and nephews.
Sydney was preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband, William Weichel; a granddaughter, Marie Ann Harry; and a great-grandson, Windarius Kentrelle Miller.
Sydney’s family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Viner, Dr. Schope, Dr. Kumor, and the nurses and staff of Stonehill and Hospice of Dubuque, for all of their kind, caring and compassionate care of Sydney.
Memorials will be accepted by the family to be distributed among her favorite charities.
