William “Bill” Gaber, 80, of Dubuque, died Saturday, March 6, 2021, at the UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital in Dubuque surrounded by his family.
Visitation will be from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. today at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 3860 Asbury Road. Masks are required and we ask that you please respect our current social distancing requirements. If you are not feeling well or are unable to attend, we encourage you to visit www.hskfhcares.com to send a message to Bill’s family.
The Mass of Christian Burial for Bill will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at St. Catherine’s Catholic Church, with Father David Ambrosy as the Celebrant. Masks are required and we ask that you please respect our current social distancing requirements. Burial will be in St. Catherine’s Cemetery. The Mass will be livestreamed on Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home’s Facebook page and will also be available to view later at www.hskfhcares.com.
William was born March 3, 1941, in Galena, IL, the son of Virgil and Rita Bauer Gaber. On November 22, 1962, he married Carol Knockel in St. Catherine Catholic Church.
Bill worked at John Deere Dubuque Works for 33 years and was a member of UAW Local #94.
He was a member of St. Catherine’s Catholic Church, Key West Sportsman Club, St. Donatus Community Club, and President of the Best Grandpas Club. He was a long time coach of Don’s Fishermen’s Wharf Women’s Softball Team. He loved the outdoors and watching and feeding birds. He was a fan of the Dallas Cowboys, Los Angeles Dodgers, and Iowa Hawkeyes.
Survivors include his wife, Carol Gaber, of Dubuque; two sons, Joe (Amy) Gaber, of Dickeyville, WI, and Dave Gaber, of Dubuque; one daughter, Shelly (Don) Grant, of Dubuque; eight grandchildren, Michael (Clayton Tschirhart) Gaber, Ryan (Brittany) Gaber, Noah Gaber, Connor Grant, Jase Grant, Breann Grant, Grace Gaber, Ellie Gaber; one great-grandchild due in April; two sisters, Peggy (Jerry) Kirchner and Patty (Larry) Schleicher, both of Galena, IL; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and in-laws, Bill and Kate Knockel; and one brother, Jim Gaber.
