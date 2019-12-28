BELLEVUE, Iowa — John “Ben” Klein, 84, of Bellevue, died Friday, December 27, 2019, at Mill Valley Care Center in Bellevue.
The Graveside Committal Service for Ben will be 2 p.m. Monday, December 30, 2019, at St. Catherine Cemetery.
John was born May 23, 1935, in Dubuque, son of Anthony and Frances (Arensdorf) Klein. He attended St. Catherine Schools and served in the U.S. Army. He worked on the family farm where he enjoyed spending time with family and friends.
Surviving are three sisters, Marie Boleyn, Margaret Mootz, and Donna Klein, all of Dubuque; one nephew, Cletus Mootz, of Dubuque; and two nieces, Carol Boleyn and Karen Mootz, both of Dubuque.
He was preceded in death by his parents; five brothers, Theodore, Robert, Richard, Donald, and James; two brothers-in-law, Roger Boleyn and Cletus Mootz; and one niece, Debra Mootz.
The family requests no flowers.
Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Cremation Service is in care of arrangements.
Condolences can be sent to the family by visiting Ben’s obituary at www.hskfhcares.com.