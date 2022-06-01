HAZEL GREEN, Wis. — Sharie Diane Temperly, 89, of Hazel Green, WI, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, ready to go home to be with Jesus and reunite with husband, Bob. A Celebration of Life service will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday June 2nd at the Beginning Point Church in Benton, WI, with Pastor Richard Gault officiating. Family & friends may call on Thursday, June 2nd from 4:30 p.m. until the time of the service at the church. A private family burial will be held at a later date. The Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, WI is serving the family. Sharie was born February 7, 1933, the daughter of Al and Helen (Kirkpatrick) Seekins. Sharie graduated from Flathead County High School in Kalispell, MT with the class of 1949 from Northern Montana College Havre, MT with a degree in Elementary Education in 1952. She went right to work as an elementary teacher: from 1953-1954 in Great Falls, MT; from 1954-1955 in Kalispell, MT and from 1955-1958 in Oak Harbor, WA. She met Robert “Bob” Clifton Temperly, who was serving in the United States Navy, out of the Navy base in Oak Harbor, WA. She was united in marriage to Bob on August 17, 1956, in Oak Harbor, WA. They were married for 65 years. After getting married in Oak Harbor, they remained there until Bob’s honorable discharge from the U.S. Navy. In 1958, they headed back to the family farm in Hazel Green, where she continued teaching elementary school. Sharie knew nothing about farm life, but like everything else she did, she embraced it and gave it her all. She was a hard worker and taught herself to cook and bake, with steady guidance from Bob’s mother, Margaret. She was known for the homemade meals she took to the fields when they were baling hay, including homemade eclairs, hot fudge, pecan pie, cinnamon rolls, and chocolate cake. She was a woman of faith and Jesus Christ was her foundation through the ups and downs of life. She was baptized by full immersion at the age of 7 because she was able to articulate what it meant to have a relationship with Jesus. She was an active member of her church throughout her entire life. She was a Bible school teacher, attended Bible Study and played piano and sang. She was a member of the Beginning Point Church in Benton, WI. She was all in with her children and grandchildren. She was active in her community and served in many organizations including Women’s Club, Girl Scouts, Parade Organizer, 4-H Club, and the School Board. She helped her grandchildren make costumes for their plays and study for their tests, attended ballet performances, singing recitals, basketball games, choir performances, and school graduations. She was heavily involved with her family, often reminding everyone that “family is the most important thing in life.” She is survived by her son, Trent Temperly, of Platteville, WI and daughter, Tara (Gary) Tess, of Germantown, WI; five grandchildren: Jaida Temperly of Berlin, Germany, Jordan Temperly of St. Louis, MO, Joshua (Danielle) Temperly of Dyersville, IA, Justin Temperly of Middleton, WI and Alyssa (Tom) Drida of Germantown, WI; a great-granddaughter, Madison Drida and two great-grandsons: Owen Drida and Carson Temperly; a sister, Sue (Ron) Christensen of Oak Harbor, WA, along with many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Robert Temperly, a brother, Kirk Seekins, a brother-in-law, Russell Temperly Jr. and sister-in-law, Joanne Temperly. The family would like to thank Jean Hull, Dwight and Sharon Klaassen, and so many friends, including those at the Beginning Point Church.
For all their acts of kindness: to the staff at Sienna Crest, Dr. Jeff White, Lancaster Health Services, and St. Croix Hospice. Your exceptional care will never be forgotten.
In lieu of plants & flowers a Sharie D. Temperly Memorial Fund has been established. Memorials may be mailed to Haudenshield Funeral Home, c/o: Sharie Temperly Family, BOX 825, Cuba City, WI 53807. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.haudenshieldfuneralhome.com.
