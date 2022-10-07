ASBURY, Iowa — Joseph B. “Joe” Leiser, age 97, of Dubuque, IA, completed his earthly journey on October 3, 2022, at Luther Manor Grand Meadows in Asbury, surrounded by his loving family. To honor Joe’s life, a private family service is being held. Burial will be in the Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Dubuque, where full military honors will be accorded by the Dubuque Marine Corps League.
Joe was born on August 23, 1925, in Dubuque, IA, a son of Emil C. and Wilhelmina M. (Vogelsberg) Leiser. He lived a long and full life. Joe honorably served his country during WWII with the U.S. Army and after returning home, graduated from Loras College, and then worked at the Dubuque Packing Company until he retired. He also spent many years “moonlighting” as a “mixologist” behind the bar at Timmerman’s, The Chateau Supper Club, and the Circle to name a few. Joe liked all sports and especially enjoyed watching his grandchildren participate. In later years he rarely missed an opportunity to “coach from the bleachers” with his buddy Bill Meyer at area high school or college games. He was an avid golfer and long time member of Lacoma Golf Course and enjoyed playing competitively against some of the area’s best. He wasn’t afraid to speak his mind and continually played his cards with boldness and vigor.
Those left behind to cherish his memory include, his three children, Kathryn Ann “Kathy” (Gerald) Pitz, Dubuque, IA, Joseph (Mary Jo) Leiser, Dubuque, IA, and David (Ruth) Leiser, Creston, IA; five grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Joe was preceded in death by his son, Douglas born sleeping; parents; brother, John (Dorothy) Leiser; sister, Rosemary (Herb) Smith, a niece, Jackie Briggs; and nephew, John Leiser.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Joseph’s name to Hospice of Dubuque, Loras College, or Wahlert High School.
The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Grand Meadows, especially Shari and Jeana along with the nurses and staff at Hospice of Dubuque for all their professional care and concern.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.