GUTTENBERG, Iowa — Phyllis Yvonne Staebler, age 88, died Thursday, September 19, 2019, at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center.
She was born on November 29, 1930, in Elkport, Iowa, the daughter of Ralph and Blanche (Borrett) Oldham. Phyllis attended Elkport Public School, and graduated as valedictorian when she was 16 years old, with the class of 1947. She furthered her education in Des Moines, where she attended AIB College of Business and played basketball for one year.
She worked for the Farmers Home Administration and the Equitable Life Insurance Company for three years, and returned to Guttenberg when her father died in 1951. She met her future husband at Lakeside Ballroom in Guttenberg, and on April 18, 1953, Phyllis was united in marriage with Lavern Staebler in Manhattan, Kan. Lavern was in the Army, and was assigned to Verdun, France. Phyllis joined her husband in France for 14 months, and used every opportunity to tour Europe. They returned to Iowa and the family farm in the Millville area for Christmas in 1954.
She was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church. Most importantly, Phyllis made a home for her family, but through the years, she worked for the Millville Creamery, the Muter Company in Guttenberg and for 18 years sold Watkins products.
She enjoyed bowling, photo albums, dancing, cooking, spending time with family, grandchildren, an occasional boat ride, playing basketball when she was young, coffee with friends, Coca-Cola, sporting events, northeast Iowa scenery, playing cards (euchre and 500) and especially Christmas. Together they were blessed with five children.
Those left to cherish her memory are one son, Steven (Jane), of Guttenberg; four daughters, Linda (Jeff) Evers, of DeWitt, Iowa, Patricia (Brent) Reynolds, of Des Moines, Von Randall (Steve Slade) of Guttenberg, and Sue (Tim) Oberbroeckling, of Dyersville, Iowa; 12 grandchildren, Stephanie, Nick and Brandon Evers, Tiffany (Caleb) Sumpter, Billy (Heather) and Lyndsey Winslow, Docker, Jasmine and Jaderial Staebler, and Travis, Jordyn (Andy Riniker) and Matthew Oberbroeckling; six great-grandchildren, Parker, Hudson and D’Monte Winslow, Alex, Mabel Jo and Jett Sumpter; and one sister, Una Bishop; in addition to many other relatives and friends.
Phyllis was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Lavern, in 2012; brother, Delbert Oldham; sister-in-law, Dolores Oldham; brother-in-law, Robert Bishop; father-in-law, John Staebler; and mother-in-law, Louise Staebler.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, September 23, 2019, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, with Rev. Gary Hatcher officiating. Arrangements are being handled by Tuecke-Allyn Funeral Home, 207 S. 1st St., in Guttenberg, where the family will receive friends from 1 until 4 p.m. on Sunday, September 22, 2019, and one hour before services on Monday at the church. Inurnment will take place at Guttenberg City Cemetery.