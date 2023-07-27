Irma F. Kintzle, 95, of Dubuque, died Sunday, July 23, 2023, at her home in Dubuque.
Visitation will be from 3:00 pm until 6:00pm on Sunday, July 30, 2023 at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory.
The Mass of Christian Burial for Irma will be 10:00 am Monday, July 31, 2023, at Holy Spirit Parish — Holy Ghost Catholic Church with Father Jeff Frieden as the Celebrant. Burial will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery in Dubuque.
Irma was born October 19, 1927, in Sherrill, IA, the daughter of Jacob and Edwina (Koltes) Nauman. Irma was united in marriage to Elmer Kintzle on September 7, 1949 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, in Rickardsville, IA. He died December 31, 2004.
Irma worked with her husband on the family farm. She also worked in the kitchen at the Dubuque Golf and Country Club for several years.
Irma was a member of the Quilting Club at Holy Ghost Catholic Church and enjoyed playing Euchre and Bingo with the Holy Spirit Senior Citizens card club. Irma really enjoyed her 5 1/2 years she lived at Applewood Apartments, especially the time spent with all her friends.
Survivors include her children, Mike (Doris) Kintzle of Dubuque; Mary Geisler of Dubuque; Marvin “Greg” (Floyd Kortenhof) Kintzle of Chicago, IL; and Mark (Linda) Kintzle of Dubuque; grandchildren, Alison (Nate) Geisler-Pickel, Jeremy (Kelly) Foht, and Lee Foht; and six great-grandchildren, Avery, Winston, Reagan, Dustin, Derek, and Brittany.
Besides her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents, daughter-in-law, Christina Kintzle, one sister, Francis Nauman in infancy, and one brother, Lawrence (Jean) Nauman; in-laws, Nick Kintzle, Earl (Rita) Kintzle, Gerald (Marlene) Kintzle, Margaret (Ralph) DuPont, Clara (LeRoy) Richman, Anna (Matt) Reinsbach, Viola (Roy) Pfohl, Stella (Leonard) Backes, Irene (Tony) Schueller, Jeanette (Don) Jaeger.
A memorial has been established for Hospice of Dubuque.
The family would like to extend a special Thank You to Irma’s niece, Laura Glynn, for the years of love and care.
A photo tribute can be viewed and condolences sent to the family by visiting Irma’s obituary at www.hskfhcares.com.
