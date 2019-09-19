INDEPENDENCE, La. — Gilbert John Dempsey passed away on Thursday, August 29, 2019, in Hammond, La., at the age of 78.
He was born on Wednesday, January 8, 1941, in Dubuque, to the late John Joseph and Mary Elizabeth Dempsey. At his passing, he was a resident of Independence, La.
Gilbert is survived by his wife, Bonnie Dempsey; son, Mark Dempsey (Marisa); daughter, Tonya Piller (Kyle); grandchildren, Sarah, Kaylie, Grace, Mia, Tomek and Darek; sisters, Mary Timmerman (Bob) and Jackie Dzieciolowski (Stan); many nieces and nephews; his dog, Herky; and countless friends who became family.
Gilbert was a U.S. Army veteran, having served as a medic stationed on a missile base in Germany during the Cuban Missile Crisis. For 25 years, he and Bonnie owned and operated Dempsey’s Super Valu (first in Walnut and then Mendota, Ill). Later, he was a radiologic technologist at Lutheran General Hospital (Park Ridge, Ill.) and Lake Forest Hospital (Lake Forest, Ill.).
Gilbert was a devoted fan of the Iowa Hawkeyes, which was solidified when he had his first heart surgery at the University of Iowa Children’s Hospital at age 15. He enjoyed woodworking, having made several cherished pieces of heirloom furniture and remodeled several houses.
A celebration of life service will be held for Gilbert at Loranger Methodist Church (Loranger, La.) at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 5, 2019.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Gilbert’s name are encouraged to Bridgeway Healthcare and Hospice (Baton Rouge) or Loranger Methodist Church.