SCALES MOUND, Ill. — Vernon E. Redfearn, 97, of Scales Mound, died on Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 22, at Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church in Schapville.

Complete arrangements are pending.

Miller-Steinke Funeral Home, of Scales Mound, is assisting the family.

