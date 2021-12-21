Vernon E. Redfearn Telegraph Herald Dec 21, 2021 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SCALES MOUND, Ill. — Vernon E. Redfearn, 97, of Scales Mound, died on Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021.Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 22, at Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church in Schapville.Complete arrangements are pending.Miller-Steinke Funeral Home, of Scales Mound, is assisting the family. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Scales-mound-ill Jo-daviess-county-ill Mound Vernon E. Redfearn Funeral Home Recommended for you Submit An ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Search for ObituariesSearch our full archives for obituaries going as far back as our microfilm records. Reprints are delivered via email as PDF files. Search Archives Trending Today Biz Buzz Monday: Longtime salon owner readies for retirement, but new owners to take over Book research uncovers oddball occurrences in Dubuque area in late 1970s Dubuque County garage fire causes $25,000 in damage Authorities: Intoxicated driver injured in rollover crash in Grant County Bell ringer overcomes challenges, brings joy to holiday season