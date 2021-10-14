Fern A. Boever, Sarasota, Fla. — Visitation: 10:45 to 11:45 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, Holy Ghost Catholic Church, Dickeyville, Wis. Memorial service: Noon Saturday at the church.
Blayne K. Budde, Panama City, Fla. — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, Leonard Funeral Home, 2595 Rockdale Road. Memorial service: 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Shirley A. Busch, La Motte, Iowa — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. today, Leonard Funeral Home and Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, Dubuque; and at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 15, St. John’s Lutheran Church, St. Donatus, Iowa. Funeral service: 11 a.m. Friday at the church.
Thomas J. Crouch, Maquoketa, Iowa — Visitation: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. today, Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Maquoketa. Funeral Mass: 11:30 a.m. today at the church.
Francis J. Fager, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 a.m. today, Church of the Nativity. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today at the church.
Janice J. Freese, East Dubuque, Ill. — Visitation: 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, Miller Funeral Home, East Dubuque. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Alfred Gatena, Dubuque — Mass of Christian burial: 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 15, St. Anthony Catholic Church.
Eugene H. Kramer, Dubuque — Visitation: 10 a.m. today, Immanuel Congregational United Church of Christ. Funeral service: 1 p.m. today at the church.
Catherine A. Lichter, Fox Lake, Ill. — Visitation: Noon to 2:45 p.m. Friday, Oct. 15, St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, Cuba City, Wis. Mass of Christian burial: 3 p.m. Friday at the church.
Barney J. Morgan, Dubuque — Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road. Visitation: Following Mass until 4:30 p.m. at the funeral home.
Shirley A. Nadermann, Farley, Iowa — Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. today and at 9 a.m. Friday, Oct. 15, Reiff Funeral Home, Farley. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Friday, St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Farley.
Geraldine Norton, Hanover, Ill. — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 15, Law Jones Funeral Home, Hanover. Funeral service: 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Karen M. Pitzen, Potosi, Wis. — Scripture service: 2:45 p.m. Friday, Oct. 15, St. Andrew Catholic Church, Tennyson, Wis. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Friday and from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, at the church. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Ann Marie Salow, Dubuque — Memorial service: 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 15, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road.
Russell Schetgen, Santa Teresa, N.M. — Committal service: Noon Saturday, Oct. 16, Mueller Chapel at Linwood Cemetery.
Angela M. Schroeder, Magnolia, Texas — Remembrance gathering: 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, Carson Celebration of Life Center, Maquoketa, Iowa.
Delores M. Wiederholt, Dubuque — Mass of Christian burial: 10 a.m. today, Holy Trinity Catholic Church.
Guy R. Woodward II, Dyersville, Iowa — Visitation: 9:30 a.m. today, St. Francis Xavier Basilica, Dyersville. Services: 10:30 a.m. today at the church.