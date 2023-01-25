On January 16, 2023, with heavy heart we said goodbye to our beloved husband, father, father-in-law, grandpa, brother, brother-in-law, uncle, and good friend, Roger Edward Quade, as he rested peacefully at home with his family gathered by his side.
The family will welcome and appreciate visitors on Saturday, January 28th from 10:00 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, Dubuque. Funeral services will follow at 2:00 p.m. at Immanuel Congregational UCC, 1795 Jackson Street, Dubuque with Rev. Dianne Grace officiating. Committal prayers and military honors by American Legion Post #6 and the Iowa Army National Guard will immediately follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery. For online condolences and further obituary information visit leonardfuneralhome.com
Roger was born in Dubuque, Iowa on July 17, 1937, the eldest of Edward J. Quade and Frieda Biebermann Quade’s children. He attended first grade in the “little red” one-room schoolhouse that still sits on the Quade property and went on to graduate from Dubuque Senior High School in 1954. He worked several years as a part time Meat Inspector at Dubuque Packing Company, then through an apprenticeship at John Deere Dubuque Works, became a Tool and Die Maker and ultimately retired as Supervisor in the Tool Room in 1992, after 32 years of service.
Roger served six months active duty in the U.S. Army, stationed at Ft. Leonard Wood. He finished his seven years of service as a cook in the U.S. Army Reserves, 389th Engineering Battalion.
On December 30, 1961, Roger married Patricia R. Buol at Immanuel Congregational Church in Dubuque. They were blessed with two daughters and four grandchildren, all of Dubuque. They were the pride and joy of his life. On December 30, 2022, he and Pat were able to celebrate their 61st wedding anniversary.
Roger was a member of the Key West Sportsman’s Club, Lacoma Golf Club, and the Society of Manufacturing Engineers (SME). He was also a member of Immanuel Congregational UCC where he volunteered his time.
Those who survive Roger are his wife Patricia; daughter Tusdee Blus (John), and their children Jesse and Olivia; daughter Tricia Wagner (Scott) and their twins Adam and Sophia; his sister Lois K. (Douglas C.) Pearce of Dubuque; his brother Ty (Bonnie) Quade of Sioux City; his sisters-in law Betty Quade (Kene-deceased), Epworth; Kathy (Tom) Porter, Texas; JoAnn (Tom) Mohr, Dubuque; his brothers-in-law Ray (Betty) Buol, Georgia; Roy (Deb) Buol, Dubuque; Rob (Ann) Buol, Texas; and many nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; younger brother Kene Quade; mother-in-law Virginia Buol; sister-in-law Carol and her husband Bill Boyes.
His family would like to express a special thank you to his neighbor and good friend Leo Junk, and a big thank you to all the family, friends and neighbors who offered their concern and support; all his doctors who took such great care of him over the years, especially Dr. Kirkendall and his Nurse, Kate for all their care and concern; and his caregivers Melissa, Barb, Buffy, Sara, Jenni, and Ryan as well as Rev. Dianne Grace.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in Roger Quade’s name. Memorials may be sent in care of Leonard’s Funeral Home.
