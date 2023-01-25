On January 16, 2023, with heavy heart we said goodbye to our beloved husband, father, father-in-law, grandpa, brother, brother-in-law, uncle, and good friend, Roger Edward Quade, as he rested peacefully at home with his family gathered by his side.

The family will welcome and appreciate visitors on Saturday, January 28th from 10:00 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, Dubuque. Funeral services will follow at 2:00 p.m. at Immanuel Congregational UCC, 1795 Jackson Street, Dubuque with Rev. Dianne Grace officiating. Committal prayers and military honors by American Legion Post #6 and the Iowa Army National Guard will immediately follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery. For online condolences and further obituary information visit leonardfuneralhome.com

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.