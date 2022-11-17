Joseph A. Johnson, 90, of Dubuque, Iowa, passed away on November 14, 2022 at MercyOne Medical Center.

A Funeral Service will be held at 12:00 p.m. Friday, November 18th, 2022 at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road with Sr. Margaret Anne Kramer officiating. Family and friends may gather after 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home until time of service. Burial will be in Mount Olivet Cemetery with military honors by the American Legion Post #6 and the Iowa Army National Guard.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.