Joseph A. Johnson, 90, of Dubuque, Iowa, passed away on November 14, 2022 at MercyOne Medical Center.
A Funeral Service will be held at 12:00 p.m. Friday, November 18th, 2022 at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road with Sr. Margaret Anne Kramer officiating. Family and friends may gather after 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home until time of service. Burial will be in Mount Olivet Cemetery with military honors by the American Legion Post #6 and the Iowa Army National Guard.
Joseph was born on November 9th, 1932, in Dubuque, Iowa, son of Sylvester and Angela (Thielen) Callahan. He graduated from Dubuque Senior High School, and was united in marriage to his wife Patricia Ann (Roche) Johnson. Joe is a US Army Veteran and was honorably discharged in 1955.
Joe Johnson was a beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. His love for the Chicago Cubs and Bears came second only to the unyielding love he felt for his family. Thankfully he also had a love for animals, as many found their way into his home. Joe had endless hobbies that he shared with his grandchildren.
Whether it was baseball cards, genealogy, comic books, or the monthly creation of family calendars. He was proud of his years working for the Telegraph Herald and made many friends during that time. He was a dedicated husband and father and will be missed dearly.
Joseph is survived by his wife Patricia; his daughters Kathy (Mark) Sand, Susan (Larry) Bonert, and Lisa (Steve) Ehrlich; grandchildren Jeffrey (Tisha) Sand, Jessica (Bill) Hanson, Aaron (Megan) Bonert, and Andy (Kelsey) Ehrlich, and his great grandchildren Jakob Sand, Abigail Sand, Emma Hanson, and Benjamin Hanson.
He was preceded in death by his parents Sylvester and Angela Callahan, and sister Joyce Specht.
In lieu of flowers and gifts, a Joseph A. Johnson Memorial Fund has been established.
The family would like to thank the staff at Luther Manor and the staff of MercyOne’s Medical Floor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.