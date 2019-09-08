Daisy Ann Stabenow, age 101, of Luther Manor, formerly of Largo, Fla., died peacefully in her sleep on Monday, September 2, 2019.
Visitation will be from 4 until 6 p.m. on Monday, September 9, 2019, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, where a service will be held at 6 p.m., with Deacon Frank Dunn officiating.
She was born on September 8, 1917, in Chicago, Ill., the daughter of Russell Wright and Mary (Svejcar) Wright. Daisy married Lee Delmar Stabenow, of McConnell, Ill., on May 31, 1941, in Kahoka, Mo. She was employed in various positions prior to attending college. She graduated with a bachelor’s degree in education from the University of Missouri in Kansas City in 1968, and taught sixth-grade math in the Kansas public schools for many years thereafter.
She was a world traveler, having visited many countries and every continent, first with her husband and, after his death, with her daughter. Her favorite destination was the game parks of East Africa. She had one special trip to Ireland with her daughter, son and daughter-in-law, which was a wonderful family vacation.
Daisy is survived by a son, Dr. David (Eva) Stabenow, of Dubuque; and a daughter, Patricia Cone, of Dacula, Ga. She is also survived by four grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Lee; a brother, Russell Wright Jr.; and two sisters, Mary Jane Blank and Annabell Goldstone.
In lieu of flowers, memorials should be given to Luther Manor or Hospice of Dubuque.
The family wants to thank Luther Manor for the wonderful care they gave to our mother over the years she was with them, and also Hospice of Dubuque for the compassionate care they gave at the end of her life.