LAKE PLACID, Fla. — Marcia Ann Schirm
August 21, 1944 — November 20, 2020
Marcia Ann Schirm, daughter of the late Robert and Marie Wiese, was born on August 21, 1944, in Iowa City.
She was united in marriage for 47 years to her loving husband, Steve Schirm, on February 3, 1973.
Her beautiful life will forever be cherished in the lives of her children, Rhonda (Dave) Lorenz, Rocky (Patty) Timmer, and Reggie (Kaila Boothroy) Schirm, all of Dubuque; her grandchildren, Corey Lorenz, Krystle Lorenz, Nicole (Jamie) Kremer (with upcoming great grandchild), Annabel Rose Schirm; great-grandchildren, Sebastian, Lincoln, Wade, Maliah, Messiah; sister, Emma Kramer; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Marcia was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was always there for her family and loved spoiling them. Marcia loved to travel, shop, and fish off the dock, go on boat rides on Lake June, host get-togethers at her house for friends and family and spend countless hours at the beach in Fort Myers. She could light up any room with her infectious personality, she enjoyed live music, and was quite the dancer.
She is preceded in death by her parents; and two sisters, Norma and Karen.
We’d like to thank the hospital staff at Advent Health, Sebring, Florida, and Hospice for their care and support in the final days of her life.
A celebration of life for family and friends will be communicated at a later date.
Memorials may be directed to the family.
Words of comfort to the family can be made by visiting www.scottfuneralservices.com. Arrangements entrusted to the Scott Funeral Home 504 W. Interlake Blvd., Lake Placid, FL, 863-465-4134.