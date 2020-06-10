FENNIMORE, Wis. — Nellie Katherine Furrer, age 80, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 13, 2020, in Grand Island, FL, with her beloved family by her side.
She was born on Jan. 3, 1940, in Dodgeville, the daughter of William and Lelia (Skaife) Loy. Nellie graduated from Fennimore High School, where she was the Homecoming Queen and escorted by the King, Duane Furrer. She was united in marriage to her high school sweetheart Duane on October 18, 1958, at St. Peter Lutheran Church in Fennimore.
Nellie was employed at First State Bank in Fennimore. She always had a wonderful smile to welcome everyone she served. She was a dedicated employee for over 30 years until her retirement in 1995. In the winter months, she and Duane resided at Sun Lake Estates in Grand Island, FL, for the past 20 years.
Nellie adored her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and was always there to support them through their endeavors. She was an avid sports fan, always cheering for the Badgers and the Brewers. Nellie and Duane traveled to numerous Big Ten stadiums and many bowl games to support the Badgers. She also enjoyed playing many card games, especially Bridge, and an occasional game of bingo along with a trip to the casino to play the slots. Nellie will be remembered for her fantastic sense of humor, contagious laugh “Giggle” and wonderful dedication to her family, friends, and neighbors. “Grandma” or “NaNa” was the best, and her memories will be forever cherished.
Nellie is survived by her loving husband of 61 years, Duane, of Cuba City; two children, Tom (Gina Trollop) Furrer, of Bagley, and Sue Griffiths, of Cuba City; grandchildren, Derek (Lauren) Furrer, Lindsay (Paul) Taber, Nick Furrer, Michael (Kristin) Oellerich; great-grandchildren, Treyton, Halle, Emrey and Calum Furrer, Mason Oellerich, and Kayahna and Jaxon Furrer, Stella, Jayda, and Eliza Oellerich; stepgranddaughter, Paula Griffiths; and stepgreat-grandchildren, Hunter Murray, Michael, Joshua, Dylan, and Lucas Taber; sister, Patricia Jenkins, of Okeechobee, FL; sister-in-law, Jean (Bob) Dempsey, of Onalaska; along with several special nieces and nephews.
Nellie was preceded in death by her parents; son-in-law, Stan Griffiths; sisters, Jane (Bryan) “Nip” Knutson and Frances (Dave) Butler; brother, Frederick Loy; two brothers-in-law, Don Harter and Mike Jenkins.
A private family memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday June 13, 2020, at Larson Family Funeral Home in Fennimore, with burial of the cremated remains to be held at a later date. The family will be planning a public celebration of Nellie’s life to be held at a later date with food and time of fellowship.
Memorials in memory of Nellie K. Furrer may be sent to the funeral home at 925 10th St., Fennimore, WI, 53809. Online condolences may be made at www.larsonfuneralhomes.com.