NEW VIENNA, Iowa — Ellen L. “Nellie” Krapfl, 88 of New Vienna, Iowa, passed away Sunday, December 19, 2021 at Stonehill Care Center in Dubuque.
Visitation will be held from 3 — 7 p.m. on Sunday, December 26, 2021 at Kramer Funeral Home in Dyersville. Visitation will continue at the funeral home on Monday morning from 9 — 9:45 a.m. prior to funeral mass.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, December 27, 2021 at St. Boniface Catholic Church in New Vienna with burial in the church cemetery. Rev. Dennis Quint will officiate.
Nellie was born on September 8, 1933 in Earlville, Iowa, the daughter of Arthur and Minnie (Melchert) Goldsmith. She married Robert Krapfl on May 29, 1957 in Earlville, Iowa. Nellie was a life-long supporter of Catholic education. She served on the Beckman School Board and the Endowment Board. Nellie graduated from Ottumwa Heights College and taught fourth grade in Greeley, Iowa. She continued as a substitute teacher for many years in the area, never losing her enthusiasm for watching children learn and appreciate reading.
Nellie was a very gifted seamstress and quilter. She enjoyed quilting with the New Vienna area women. Nellie also enjoyed music. She sang and played the organ for St. Boniface parish for many years. Christmas was her favorite holiday, always welcoming family and friends to her home.
Survivors include three daughters: Mary Ellen (John) Gates of Cedar Rapids, Kay (Tom) Klaren of Dyersville, Karen (Kevin) Didio of Cedar Rapids, 7 grandchildren: Kyle (Emily) Gates, Kellie (J.P.) Helgens, and Meggie Gates, Brian (Samantha) Klaren, Rachel (Brandon) Bollaert, Andy Didio, Brandon Didio, 6 great grandchildren: Mason, Penelope Gates, Hugh Helgens, Jackson, Elsie Klaren, Everett Bollaert, sister, Betty (Hank) Ehrlich of Dyersville, in-laws: Don (Jean) Krapfl of New Vienna and Jean Hermsen of Dyersville.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Bob in 2018, grandson, Alexander Didio, siblings: George (Laura) Goldsmith, Genevieve (Ray) Olberding, Margaret (Clem) Kapler, Delores (Ed) Nefzger, Mary (John) Kupferschmidt, Mildred (Larry) Kramer, Floyd (Marie) Goldsmith, James (Bertha) Goldsmith, Fred (Darlene) Goldsmith, Arthur Jr (Bernadine Nefzger) Goldsmith, in-laws: Dan Hermsen and Roger (Mary Lou) Krapfl,
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Hospice of Dubuque especially Brittany and Stonehill Care Center for their excellent care and compassion.
Kramer Funeral Home in Dyersville is assisting the family.