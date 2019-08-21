DELHI, Iowa — Harlan Ray Davis, 65, of Delhi, Iowa, passed away on August 19, 2019, at the Jackson Regional Hospital in Maquoketa, Iowa.
Visitation will be held from 4 until 7 p.m. on Thursday, August 22, 2019, at the Delhi United Methodist Church. Funeral Services will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, August 23, 2019, also at the church, with an additional visitation from 9:30 a.m. until time of services.
He was born at the Delaware County Memorial Hospital in Manchester, Iowa, on May 15, 1954, to Robert (Bob) and Beverly (Shaw) Davis.
He is survived by his parents, Bob and Beverly Davis, of Delhi; a sister, Kathy (Garlyn) Glanz, of Earlville, Iowa (and their children); brothers, Craig (Julie) Davis, of Delhi (and their son), and Cory (Laurie) Davis, of Strawberry Point, Iowa (and their children); nieces and nephews; two great nieces; and two great nephews.
Arrangements are being handled by Clifton-Murdoch Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Earlville, Iowa.
Please share a memory of Harlan at www.murdochfuneralhome.com, under obituaries.