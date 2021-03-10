Eileen “Tweetie” Cullen Akeson Dunphy, 102, of Assisi Village, formerly of Sunnyview Dr., Dubuque and long-time resident of East Dubuque, IL, died Monday, March 8, 2021, surrounded by family.
Visitation will be 10:00 a.m. Friday, March 12, 2021, at St. Anthony Catholic Church.
The Mass of Christian Burial for Eileen will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, March 12, 2021, at St. Anthony Catholic Church with Father Steven Rosonke as the Celebrant. Burial will be in East Dubuque Cemetery in East Dubuque.
Eileen experienced a number of firsts in her life. She was born in East Dubuque, IL, on June 7, 1918, the first of three daughters to Raymond J. and Mary E. (Rosemeyer) Cullen. She was in the first First Grade Class at St. Mary’s, East Dubuque, when it opened in 1924, graduated from St. Joseph Academy, Dubuque, in 1936 and later from Bayless Business College. She was employed for more than 25 years at the former State Bank of East Dubuque and was its first woman officer.
Eileen was a member of St. Mary’s Parish in East Dubuque for 62 years and served on its first parish council. On May 20, 1944, she married William N. (Bill) Akeson at St. Mary’s and became a full-time housewife and mother of their two sons and one daughter. After Bill’s death on December 13, 1963, Eileen returned to work at the State Bank of East Dubuque and retired December 1980. Eileen married former City of Dubuque Fire Chief Robert N. Dunphy at Holy Family Catholic Church, New Melleray, on January 3, 1981, and moved to Dubuque at that time. Bob died February 7, 1999.
Eileen was a member of St. Anthony Parish and St. Bernadette’s Circle of its Rosary Society, St. Veronica’s Circle of the Catholic Mother’s Study Clubs, Court Dubuque No. 1287 of the Catholic Daughters of the Americas, and the Dubuque Chapter of the BVM Alumnae.
She was a “people person”- ever mindful of the feelings and the needs of others and always making new friends. She also appreciated the beauties of nature — sunsets, butterflies, flowers and snowflakes. She was a prolific writer of letters and poetry, and wrote treasured biographies of herself and close family members. She enjoyed working crossword puzzles in ink, traveling and playing Bridge. Family gatherings were a special joy.
Surviving are her three children, Richard “Rick” Akeson, Germantown, WI, Allan Akeson, Oro Valley, AZ, and Diane (Roy) Salmela, Glendale, WI; step-daughters, Maureen (Al) Frommelt, Dubuque and Marlys Dunphy, Iowa City; grandchildren, Fred (Karen) Akeson, Courtney (Matt) Lowe, Brian (Larena) Akeson, Patrick (Betsy) Akeson, Evan (Kate) Salmela and John Salmela; step-grandchildren, Stephen (Julie) Frommelt, Greg (Dawn) Frommelt, Nicole (Garth) Gibson and Brenda Salmela Malcolm; twelve great grandchildren and eight step-great grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
Eileen is also survived by nieces, nephews and very special friends, David and Patricia Cosley and Patti Peters of Dubuque.
Eileen was preceded in death by her parents; her husbands; her sisters Adrienne Lagen and Marguerite Hutchins; daughter-in-law Marianne Akeson; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Dr. Mansfield Lagen, Dale Hutchins, Ruth and Julian Akeson, Dorothy and Vincent Benda; and step-grandson Erik Salmela.
Eileen’s family wishes to give thanks to the caring staff and residents of Assisi Village who made her home there such a happy one; and Hospice of Dubuque for their special care.
Memorials may be given to Stonehill Franciscan Services, Salvation Army or Hospice of Dubuque.
