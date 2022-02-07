Gary G. Hancock, Epworth, Iowa — Visitation: 2 to 8 p.m., with a prayer service at 2 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 8; and after 9 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 9, Reiff Funeral Home, Epworth. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Epworth.
Steven A. Kerper, New Vienna, Iowa — Visitation: 2 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 8; and 9 to 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 9, St. Boniface Catholic Church, New Vienna. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 9, at the church.
Delores M. Kirschbaum, Bloomington, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 8, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Bloomington. Mass of Christian burial: 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at the church.
Donald H. Leifker, Hazel Green, Wis. — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 11, Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Cuba City; and 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 12, St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Benton. Service: 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Paul Neiers, Cascade, Iowa — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 8, St. Mathias Catholic Church, Cascade. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Tuesday at the church.
Bernice M. Pottebaum, Dubuque — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, with a wake service at 4 p.m., Leonard Funeral Home, 2595 Rockdale Road; and 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 8, St. Anthony’s Catholic Church. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the church.
Karl W. Rigdon, Hazel Green, Wis. — Visitation: 9 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Feb. 9, Miller Funeral Home, East Dubuque, Ill. Graveside service: 12:15 p.m. Wednesday, East Dubuque Cemetery.
Charles A. Scardino, Dubuque — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. today, Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road. Service: 7 p.m. today at the funeral home.
Merlin P. Wagner, Zwingle, Iowa — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 8, with a Scripture vigil service at 2:30 p.m., Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, St. Lawrence Otter Creek.