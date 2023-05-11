DELHI, Iowa — John E. Kluesner, 69, passed away peacefully on May 8, 2023. A lifelong farmer in Iowa, he was dedicated to his family.

He is survived by his wife, Cindy (Loeffelholz Silva) Kluesner of 23 years; four daughters: Jennifer (Ryne) Strum, Jaclyn (Scott Wootton) Kluesner Peyton, Jamee (Nate) Kramer, and Justine (Marc) Benavidez; three step-sons: Peter (Angela) Silva, Kyle (Jenni) Silva, and Mitchell Silva; six cherished grandchildren: Clark and Isla Strum, Jack and Juliana Peyton, Henry and Abigail Kramer; mother, Mary Jane Kluesner; siblings: Richard (Ann) Kluesner, Julie (Tom) Vonderhaar, Barbara (Tom) Campbell, and Steve Kluesner; parents-in-law, Edwin and Jo Ann Loeffelholz; and in-laws: Sue Kluesner, Alan (Margi) Loeffelholz, Mike (Donna) Loeffelholz, Dan (Deb) Loeffelholz, Karl (Kim) Loeffelholz, and Jeff (Mary) Loeffelholz.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.