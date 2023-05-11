DELHI, Iowa — John E. Kluesner, 69, passed away peacefully on May 8, 2023. A lifelong farmer in Iowa, he was dedicated to his family.
He is survived by his wife, Cindy (Loeffelholz Silva) Kluesner of 23 years; four daughters: Jennifer (Ryne) Strum, Jaclyn (Scott Wootton) Kluesner Peyton, Jamee (Nate) Kramer, and Justine (Marc) Benavidez; three step-sons: Peter (Angela) Silva, Kyle (Jenni) Silva, and Mitchell Silva; six cherished grandchildren: Clark and Isla Strum, Jack and Juliana Peyton, Henry and Abigail Kramer; mother, Mary Jane Kluesner; siblings: Richard (Ann) Kluesner, Julie (Tom) Vonderhaar, Barbara (Tom) Campbell, and Steve Kluesner; parents-in-law, Edwin and Jo Ann Loeffelholz; and in-laws: Sue Kluesner, Alan (Margi) Loeffelholz, Mike (Donna) Loeffelholz, Dan (Deb) Loeffelholz, Karl (Kim) Loeffelholz, and Jeff (Mary) Loeffelholz.
He is preceded in death by his father, Francis Kluesner, brother, Joe Kluesner, and several aunts and uncles.
Visitation will be held Sunday, May 14, 2023, 2:00 — 8:00 p.m. at Kramer Funeral Home, Dyersville, Iowa, continuing Monday, May 15, 2023 at St. John’s Catholic Church, Delhi, Iowa, from 9:30 — 10:45 a.m. Funeral mass will follow at 11:00 a.m. with burial to take place at St. John’s Catholic Cemetery Delhi, Iowa. Rev. Gabriel Anderson will officiate.
Recommended for you
The family extends a special thank you to Dr. Eric Engelman, Oncology (MercyOne Dubuque), Dr. Natalie Callendar, Multiple Myeloma Oncology Specialist (UW Madison), and to their staff for the compassionate care and support over the past nine years. Thank you also to St. Croix Hospice Care, as well as our family and friends for your continued support.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.