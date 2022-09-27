Robert “Bob” Duster, 75, of Dubuque, Iowa, passed away on September 24th, 2022, at Hawkeye Care Center in Asbury, Iowa.
Friends and family may visit from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday September 28th, 2022 at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, where a funeral service will begin at 7:00 p.m.
Bob was born on October 5th, 1946, in Holy Cross, son of Edwin and Rita (Freiburger) Duster. His family moved to Dubuque when he was five and he has lived here ever since. He attended high school at Dubuque Senior High School. On July 4th, 1968, he was united in marriage to Mary Zugenbuehler at Sacred Heart Church in Dubuque, Iowa. He served as a Private in the U.S. Army Reserve from 1966 to 1971. He was a member of the Key City Corvette Club.
He worked at the Dubuque Packing Company until he opened Dr. B’s Billiards and Ice Cream Parlor in 1985. After closing Dr. B’s in 1994, he worked at Lowes in the Tools Department, and at Hy-Vee where he was known by many to be one of their biggest smiles in his assigned aisles.
Bob loved spending time with family and friends. When he wasn’t belly laughing at Impractical Jokers with his grandson, Dylan, or watching his granddaughter, the Mighty Macer, pitching strikes, he enjoyed playing with their dog, Gunner. He also enjoyed sitting on his back patio listening to his radio while tossing back a Busch Light or two. Those who know him would say he was one of the best ‘dad joke’ tellers ever born.
Bob was also an avid billiards player, having won multiple first place team trophies over five decades of play. He was a life-long Hawkeyes fan and a die-hard Green Bay Packers fan. He enjoyed playing cribbage, especially with Junnie, his long-time friend. He also loved taking nice, long rides with his wife in their Corvette.
Bob is survived by his wife Mary, sons Shawn of Chicago and Chad (Becky) Duster of Asbury, grandchildren Dylan and Macey Duster of Asbury, siblings Darlene (Jim) Mullen of Sun City West, AZ, Rosie Arensdorf of Dubuque, Roger (Carol) of Dubuque, and Gary (Patti) Duster of Dubuque, sister-in-law Sue Duster, sister-in-law Sue (Robert) Westhoff of Dubuque as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents Edwin and Rita Duster, brother Ron Duster of East Dubuque, and brother-in-law Elmer Arensdorf.
The family wishes to thank the staff at Mercy Hospital in Dubuque and Hawkeye Care Center of Asbury for taking such good care of Bob, whom they all came to know affectionately as Bobbo.
A Robert Duster Memorial Fund has been established.
