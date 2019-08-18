EPWORTH, Iowa — Lois Marie Smith, 82, of Epworth, Iowa, passed away Tuesday, August 13, 2019, in rural Epworth, from injuries sustained in a pedestrian/motor vehicle accident.
Services for Lois will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Epworth, with Rev. Michael Schueller presiding. Friends and relatives of Lois may call from 2 until 8 p.m. on Monday, August 19, 2019, at Reiff Funeral Home in Epworth, where a rosary will be recited at 3 p.m. Friends also may call after 9 a.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home. Burial will take place at St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Epworth.
Lois was born in Placid, Iowa, on September 17, 1936, the daughter of Cyril M. and Viola (Delaney) McDermott. She received her education in the Placid, Iowa, and Epworth Schools. She also attended the Mercy School of Nursing. On October 15, 1960, she was united in marriage to John Smith, at St. John’s in Placid. The couple farmed in rural Epworth.
She was a member of St. Patrick’s Parish in Epworth and was instrumental in implementing the liturgical committee and eucharistic adoration. She also was very involved with the Epworth food pantry. She loved taking walks, watching sunsets, picking flowers, dancing and spending time with her grandchildren. Lois was well-known for her delicious homemade breads, and her famous oatmeal raisin-filled cookies.
She is survived by her husband, John Smith, of Epworth; five children, Michael (Susan) Smith, of St. Charles, Minn., Sara (Mike) Brehm, of Peosta, Iowa, Marty (Lori) Smith, of Epworth, Peter (Rebecca) Smith, of Cascade, Iowa, and Jenny Sandeen, of Rochester, Minn.; 33 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; four siblings, Dorrance (Verna) McDermott and Neal (Katie) McDermott, both of Epworth, Phyllis (Darris) Goerdt, of North Liberty, Iowa, and Julie Casey, of Placid; and her brothers and sisters-in-law, Pat (Donna) Smith, of Dubuque, Ray (Chere) Smith, of Plainfield, Ind., Phyllis (Gary) Astgen, of East Dubuque, Ill., Kathy (Wally) Link, of Dyersville, Iowa, Rita Benter, of Dubuque, Darlene Sexton, of Dubuque, and Bill Brown, of Bettendorf, Iowa.
She is preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Dennis McDermott; a sister, Mary Catherine McDermott (in infancy); a brother-in-law, Donald Casey; brothers-in-law, Eugene Smith, Dennis Smith and Dick Smith; and a sister-in-law, Ann Brown.
In lieu of flowers, a Lois M. Smith memorial fund for Masses has been established.
