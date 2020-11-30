MANCHESTER, Iowa — Leslie Glen Streif, 95, of Manchester, Iowa, passed away on Saturday, November 28, 2020, at his home. He was born November 17, 1925, the son of Glen and Clara (Detten) Streif in Dubuque. Leslie attended Millville rural school north of Epworth and Epworth High School.
On June 23, 1945, Leslie was united in marriage to Mary Deloras Wall at Charles City. Two children were born to this union. Together they farmed in the Epworth area until 1958. They then moved and farmed south of Manchester. In 1962, they moved to a farm northeast of Manchester and in 1989 they moved to Manchester.
Leslie was a member of St. James Episcopal Church in Independence. Leslie loved traveling with the Iowa Hawkeyes basketball and football teams, from regular games to bowl games. He loved the Iowa Hawkeyes, getting out to meet people, but most of all he loved his family.
He is survived by his daughter, Joan (Steven) Hillers, of Manchester; his son, John Streif, of Iowa City; three grandchildren, David (Wanda) Hillers, of Manchester, Dawn (Rick) Holtz, of Urbana, and Daniel (Nicki) Hillers, of Urbana; seven great-grandchildren, Brock and Kendra Hillers, Logan and Claire Holtz, and Mya, Kalyn and Oaklyn Hillers; his dear friend Jerry Moorman and many nieces and nephews.
Leslie was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Deloras in 2016, and his parents, Glen and Clara Streif.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. James Episcopal Church in Independence. Thank you to all the doctors and nurses, Above and Beyond Hospice and especially Jennifer King that helped Dad.
Due to COVID-19 concerns and the governor’s proclamation, masks are required at the funeral home and friends will be allowed in the funeral home in groups of 10.
Public Visitation: 3:00 to 7:00 p.m., on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at Leonard-Muller Funeral Home, Manchester.
Public Graveside Service: 11:30 a.m. Thursday, December 3, 2020, with Reverend Dr. Sean D. Burke at Oakland Cemetery, Manchester, Iowa.