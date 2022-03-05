Jennifer L. Bernard, Dubuque — Memorial service: 2 p.m. today, Hills & Dales, 1011 Davis St.
Cecil C. Clayton Jr., Belmont, Wis. — Visitation: 10 a.m. to noon today, Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville, Wis. Celebration of life: Noon to 4 p.m. today, Sportspage Bar & Supper Club, Belmont.
Larry E. Freiburger, Hazel Green, Wis. — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Monday, March 7, Casey-McNett Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Cuba City, Wis. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 8, St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, Hazel Green.
Sandy R. Grady, Monona, Iowa — Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m., Sunday, March 6, with a rosary service at 7:30 p.m., Leonard-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Monona; and from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 7, St. Patrick Catholic Church, Monona. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Monday at the church.
Mary Anne Hoffman, Lancaster, Wis. — Visitation: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. today, St. Clement Catholic Church, Lancaster. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today at the church.
Sharon A. Martin, Prairie du Chien, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. today, Mount Hope (Wis.) United Methodist Church. Service: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Deloris A. Metcalf, Cassville, Wis. — Visitation: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. today, St. Charles Catholic Church, Cassville. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today at the church.
Tammy A. Napp, Fennimore, Wis. — Celebration of life: 3 to 6 p.m. today, Cottonwood Sports Bar, rural Fennimore.
Rose M. Rupp, Dubuque — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 9, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 10, Holy Ghost Catholic Church.
Sandra Y. Solomon, Savanna, Ill. — Visitation: 1 to 3 p.m. today, Law-Jones Funeral Home, Savanna. Service: 3 p.m. today at the funeral home.
Ronald D. Wright, Benton, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 10:45 a.m. today, Leadmine Primitive Methodist Church, Benton. Service: 11 a.m. today at the church.