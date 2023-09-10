On September 2, 2023, Tom, a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, friend, and devout Catholic, passed away peacefully with his wife, Jannan by his side, in their home in Dubuque, Iowa. Tom was born on August 9, 1944 in Cascade, Iowa. He was 79 years old.
Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 12th, 2023, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. A funeral service will be at 12:00 p.m. with Fr. David Schatz officiating. Burial to follow in Mount Calvary Cemetery
Tom grew up in Cascade, Iowa where he went to school and met his lifelong friends who he stayed loyal to, counted on, and had many adventures with throughout his life. Tom spent his entire working career at Bob’s Body Shop in Cascade.
Tom enjoyed the outdoors (hunting, canoeing, camping, foraging for morels), card playing, taking the ‘scenic’ routes, scaring people, and being sarcastic. People who knew him well and people who just met him would all use the same words to describe him; sweetie, kind, hardworking, craftsman, gentle soul, and jokester. He was known by his family and friends for his famous chili that he would wake early to start, just so it had the right amount of ‘simmer’ time, his North Dakota hat that he never left home without, and his daily Hershey bar fix. Tom was entertained by scaring his loved ones, if it was chasing them on the stairs, standing behind a door, or just giving them a surprise ‘zing’! He had many accomplishments throughout his life, but Tom’s true gift was being able to fix anything, build anything, and ‘see’ what others couldn’t. One of Tom’s passions was seeking junk cars, rebuilding them, and making sure they were safe for his loved ones to enjoy. When Tom wasn’t fixing something, he and wife Jannan, loved to take spontaneous road trips with friends, which usually ended in a longer route home. Tom’s altruistic acts were felt by everyone who knew him; he was always the one to lend a hand when help was needed, no matter the time of day or project.
Tom is survived by his devoted wife Jannan, of over 47 years, and their daughter Sharlie, who stayed with him during the final weeks of his life, her husband Teeder and 3 daughters from a previous marriage, Dawn (Lance), Lisa (Jeff), and Susie (friend Jim). Tom has 8 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren, all that hold a special spot in their hearts for their ‘Gramps’ and ‘Papa’ who will forever miss him. His very special, lifelong friends, Johnny and Ginger Elgin, and the many friends from the Grand Tap. Tom has one sister, Marlene, who will miss him dearly. Tom was predeceased by his father Lawrence, mother Darlene, brother Eddy, father-in-law Tony Schwendinger, and best friend Gary.
A special thanks to; Dr. Mark Janes, Dr. Ryan Stille, who cared for Tom for many years and continued to care and do everything possible for Tom, even in his last days. To Dr. Loc who never gave up on Tom and tried every scenario to help Tom get better. Dr. Rodriegriez, Dr. Parker who were such a comfort to Tom and his family the last couple of days.
We would also like to thank those who cared for Tom and made sure he was always comfortable; the Nurses and CNA’s at Mercy CVU, his Case Worker and Social Worker, Hospice of Dubuque who not only helped Tom but also his family, and Mercy Home Care, who always made sure Tom had everything he needed.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation to a charity of your choice in memory of Tom.