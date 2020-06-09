CASCADE, Iowa — Mary Beth Althoff, 69, of Cascade, Iowa, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, June 7, 2020, at her home in Cascade surrounded by her family after a courageous ten-month battle with cancer.
Visitation for Mary Beth will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at St. Martin’s Catholic Church in Cascade, Iowa. During this time, due to the unprecedented COVID-19, social distancing requirements will be strictly enforced. A distance of six feet between each person, and in addition, everyone must wear a mask. Anyone interested in sending memorials may send them to Reiff Funeral Home, Attention: Mary Beth Althoff Family, P.O. 430, Cascade, Iowa 52033. Reiff Funeral Home, in Cascade, Iowa, is assisting the family in arrangements. Mass of Christian Burial for Mary Beth will be held on Thursday, June 11, 2020, at 10:30 a.m., at St. Martin’s Catholic Church, in Cascade, Iowa, with Rev. Douglas Loecke presiding. Burial will be held at Calvary Cemetery.
Mary Beth was born on June 15, 1950, at John McDonald Hospital, in Monticello. She was the daughter of Raymond Sr. and Mary (Sweeney) Noonan. She received her education at Aquin High School, in Cascade. After graduation,
Mary Beth received her degree from Clarke College. Mary Beth married the love of her life, John Althoff, on May 26, 1973, at St. Martin’s Catholic Church, in Cascade. After a short time in Cedar Rapids, they moved to Cascade and started their family. John and Mary Beth raised four children and have been blessed with twelve grandchildren.
Mary Beth spent most of her career at the family business, Cascade Lumber Company. She was a member of St. Matthias Parish, in Cascade. Mary Beth loved spending time with family, going on convertible rides, bicycling with John on their tandem bicycle and working in her flower beds. She was especially fond of pink roses and peonies. Mary Beth was a wonderful cook and was known for her homemade applesauce, lasagna, cavatini, ham and bean soup and the cakes she decorated for family birthdays and special occasions. Mary Beth also loved cheering on the Iowa Hawkeyes, shopping (especially for her grandchildren) and vacationing in Hawaii. Mary Beth’s greatest pride and joy was her children and grandchildren.
Mary Beth will be remembered most as a loving wife and caring mother and grandmother.
Mary Beth is survived by her husband, John; children, Megan (Aaron) Wolfe, of Des Moines, Jared (Ali) Althoff, of Peosta, Joel (Leslie) Althoff, of Monticello, and Alison (Travis) Shield, of Iowa City; grandchildren, Owen, Payton, Maren, Cohen, Kiptyn, Emma, Aedan, Higdon, Ava, Paxton, Skyler and Lexi. She is also survived by her brothers, Raymond Jr. (Carol), Mike (Lynn), Pat (Anne), and John (Mary) Noonan, all of Cascade; and her sisters-in-law, Lois Felton, of Cascade, and Marilyn (Richard) Shankland, of Gladstone, Missouri; and brother-in-law, Kevin (Karen) Althoff, of Farley.
Mary Beth was preceded in death by her parents; and her in-laws, Joe and Edna (Hemmer) Althoff.
The family would like to thank everyone for their support, cards of encouragement, food deliveries and prayers. The family would also like to thank Fr. Loecke and Fr. Stephen and Fr. Xavier of New Melleray Abbey for their spiritual guidance and support. The family would also like to thank Hospice of Dubuque, especially Kourtney and Jan, for their wonderful care of Mary Beth.
