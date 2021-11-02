CUBA CITY, Wis. — Glenn E. Curtis, 95, of Cuba City, died on Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021.

Visitation will be held from 9 to 10:45 a.m. Friday, Nov. 5, at United Methodist Church in Cuba City, where services will take place at 11 a.m.

Casey-McNett Funeral Home & Cremation Services, of Cuba City, is assisting the family.

