KIELER, Wis. — Lois T. Leibfried, 60, of Kieler, Wis., died Saturday, September 7, 2019, at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center.
Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, September 14, 2019, at Immaculate Conception Church in Kieler, with Rev. Bernard Rott officiating. Friends may call from 2 until 7 p.m. Friday, September 13, 2019, at Casey Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, Wis., where there will be a parish wake service at 1:45 p.m. Friends may also call from 9 until 10:15 a.m. Saturday morning at the church before the service.
Lois was born on August 18, 1959, in Lancaster, Wis., the daughter of Francis and Imelda “Mellie” (Wallenhorst) Reynolds. She married her best friend and love of her life, Ken Leibfried, on December 13, 2002. She was a very dedicated Green Bay Packers and Chicago Cubs fan, and loved watching the games.
Lois is survived by her husband, Ken; her son, Steven Reynolds, of Dickeyville, Wis.; her mother, Mellie Reynolds, of Kieler; a sister, Sharon (Dennis) Williams, of Rewey, Wis.; four brothers, Tom (Cathy) Reynolds, of Cherry Valley, Ill., David Reynolds, of Kieler, Richard Reynolds, of Rockford, Ill., and Paul (Karen) Reynolds, of Hazel Green, Wis.; and a number of aunts and uncles.
She was preceded in death by her father, Francis, in 1986; her brothers, John, in 2015, and Dan, in 2018; and her mother and father-in-law, Tiny and Margaret Leibfried.
A Lois T. Leibfried memorial fund has been established.
