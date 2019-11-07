LA MOTTE, Iowa — Gary J. Heinricy, 76, of La Motte, Iowa passed away on November 5, 2019, at home.
Funeral Mass will be at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, November 9, 2019, at St. Joseph Church in Bellevue, Iowa, with Rev. Dennis Miller officiating. Burial will follow in Holy Rosary Cemetery in La Motte. Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. on Friday, November 8, 2019, at Leonard Funeral Home and Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, where a wake service will be at 2:45 p.m. Visitation also will take place after 9:30 a.m. on Saturday at the church until time of Mass.
Gary was born on April 11, 1943, in St. Donatus, Iowa, the son of Arthur and Mildred (Theisen) Heinricy. He graduated from Holy Rosary High School and served in the Iowa National Guard from 1964 to 1970.
On August 10, 1973, Gary married Ann Kaufman at Sacred Heart Church in Dubuque.
He worked as a truck driver for various companies from 1972 to 2003. After retirement, he enjoyed driving a truck for several local farmers until 2017.
Gary was a member of the Bellevue American Legion Post 273 and St. Joseph Church in Bellevue, where he served as an usher. He is a former member of Hawkeye Motorcycle Club, Teamsters Union, La Motte Community Club and La Motte City Council.
Gary enjoyed being with his family, especially his grandchildren. He was an avid Green Bay Packers, Iowa Hawkeyes and Chicago Cubs fan. Most of all, he enjoyed relaxing and having a beverage at home after many years of driving truck over the road.
He is survived by his wife, Ann; children, Brian (Melissa) Heinricy, of Marion, Iowa, Rachel (Karl) Eck, of Oregon, Wis., Mike Heinricy, of Maquoketa, Iowa, and Andy (Kristian) Heinricy, of Marion; Iowa; and grandchildren, Jenna, Mallory, Cameron, Max, Harper, Macy, Jordana, Holden, Julia, Ella and Bryson.
Gary is preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Donna (Dorrance) Donovan and Barb (Paul) Ludwig; brother-in-law, Jerry Kaufmann; and nephews, Dale and Dennis Donovan.
In lieu of flowers, Gary’s family will be directing memorials to various charities.
The family would like to thank the Hope Lodge of Iowa City, Hospice of Dubuque and all of their family, friends and neighbors for all their care, kindness and friendship.