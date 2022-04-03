Grace Riley, 99, of Dubuque, died on Wednesday, March 30, 2022.

Visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, April 9, at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, where services will follow.

Burial will be in Forest Hills Cemetery in Madison, Wis.

Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, of Dubuque, is assisting the family.

