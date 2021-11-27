Sylvia Jean Dietz, 81, of Dubuque, died Wednesday, November 24, 2021, at home surrounded by her loving family.
A prayer service will be held at 1:00 pm Sunday, November 28, 2021, at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory followed by visitation until 4:00 pm.
The Mass of Christian Burial for Sylvia will be 10:30 am Monday, November 29, 2021, at Church of the Resurrection with Father Philip Agyei as the Celebrant. Burial will be in Resurrection Cemetery in Dubuque.
Sylvia was born April 13, 1940, in Dubuque, IA, the daughter of Leo and Elizabeth (Finzel) Herbst. On October 8, 1960, she married Kenneth J. Dietz at St. Philomena Catholic Church in Dubuque. He died February 10, 2018.
She began her career as a seamstress for Frommelt Industries which later became Rite Hite. She retired in 2006.
She enjoyed sewing, crocheting, ceramics, gardening, cooking, baking, and spending time with her family.
Survivors include three children, William (Maria) Dietz of Rockton, IL, Beth (Guy) Parkin of Dubuque, and Patrick (Rene) Dietz of Dubuque; six grandchildren, Curtis (Rebecca) Dietz, Lucas (Morgan) Parkin, Trevor (Shelby) Parkin, Dalton (Kalyn) Dietz, Emma Dietz, and Maggie Dietz; three step-grandchildren, Gage Brosius, Zach (Jackie) Crowe, Brittney (Bill) Boan; eight great grandchildren, Maya, Adrina, Draven, Finnley, Lennox, Navey, Ella, and Macie; one sister, Anita (Jim) Gulyash of Dubuque; brothers-in-law, Clarence (Gert) Dietz and John “Jack” Dietz; many special nieces and nephews and life long friends. We can’t forget her furry companion, Jack who was by her side until the end.
Besides her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents, five sisters, Florence Weiland, LaVonne Abitz, Roslyn Ehrlich, Arlene Chapman, and Betty Theisen, one brother, Leo Herbst, one sister-in-law, Irene Herbst, and five brothers-in-law, Charles Weiland, Charles Chapman, Tom Ehrlich, Bill Theisen, and Leo Abitz.
A memorial has been established for Hospice of Dubuque.
The family thanks Hospice of Dubuque, especially Brittney and Amy, and her granddaughter, Maggie, for the special extra care she provided.
A photo tribute can be viewed and condolences sent to the family by visiting Sylvia’s obituary at www.hskfhcares.com.