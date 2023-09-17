HAZEL GREEN, Wis. — Ruben Van Dasselaar, 23, of Hazel Green, WI passed away on Sunday, September 3, 2023.

A memorial service with military honors accorded will be held at 12:00 p.m. (NOON) on Saturday, September 23rd at the Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, WI. A private family burial will be held at a later date. Family & friends may call on Saturday, September 23rd from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. The Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, WI is serving the family.

Recommended for you