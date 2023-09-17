HAZEL GREEN, Wis. — Ruben Van Dasselaar, 23, of Hazel Green, WI passed away on Sunday, September 3, 2023.
A memorial service with military honors accorded will be held at 12:00 p.m. (NOON) on Saturday, September 23rd at the Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, WI. A private family burial will be held at a later date. Family & friends may call on Saturday, September 23rd from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. The Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, WI is serving the family.
Ruben was born on September 15, 1999 to Richard & Michele (Crooks) Van Dasselaar in Dubuque, IA. He was a 2018 graduate from Southwestern High School and enlisted in the US Army. He was a self-employed graphic designer and a member of the Jamestown Fire Department. Ruben enjoyed fishing, hunting, hiking, camping, the outdoors, Nordic music, action movies, the history channel, but most of all, he enjoyed time spent with his family & friends. He will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by all who knew and loved him.
Ruben is survived by his parents, Richard & Michele Van Dasselaar; 3 siblings: Fala Crawford, Alexander Kohl & Jaden Kohl; grandparents, Kevin & Anna Eggers; 3 aunts: Denise Ward & family, Missy Crooks, Marissa Ernzen; an uncle, Jim Budde; 2 special cousins: Rickey and Zane Crooks; along with many cousins, nieces, nephews and close friends.
He was preceded in death by his great-grandparents and aunts.
In lieu of plants & flowers a Ruben Van Dasselaar Memorial Fund has been established.