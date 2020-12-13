SINSINAWA, Wis. — Sister Florence (Petra) Gavin, O.P., died Dec. 8, at St. Dominic Villa, Sinsinawa. Due to COVID-19 precautions, private services will be held at Sinsinawa.
Sister Florence taught in elementary education in the following states or districts: Illinois, Nebraska, South Carolina, Wisconsin, Washington, D.C., Alabama, Oklahoma and California.
In midlife, Florence pursued the quest for the living God in ministries involving spirituality, discernment and pastoral care. She was generous to all in her gentle attention to God’s path as each life unfolded in her presence.
Sister Florence was born on May 13, 1929, to Paul and Blanche (Robinson) Gavin in Lake Geneva, Wis. She is survived by nieces, nephews and her Dominican Sisters.
Casey-McNett Funeral Home is handling arrangements.