Sandra M. Schadler Telegraph Herald Mar 25, 2021 33 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save MENOMINEE, Ill. — Sandra M. Schadler, 73, of Menominee, died on Monday, March 22, 2021.There will be no public visitation. A celebration of life will be scheduled for a later date.Miller Funeral Home, of East Dubuque, is assisting the family. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Menominee-ill Jo-daviess-county-ill Recommended for you Submit An ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Search for ObituariesSearch our full archives for obituaries going as far back as our microfilm records. Reprints are delivered via email as PDF files. Search Archives Trending Today