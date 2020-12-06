HOLY CROSS, Iowa — Leila Hefel, age 72, of Holy Cross, died Thursday, December 3, 2020, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester, MN.
Leila was born on November 10, 1948, in rural Osterdock, one of seven children to Andy and Delpha (Decker) Moser.
On April 20, 1968, Leila was united in marriage with the love of her life, Lester Hefel, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in North Buena Vista, and this union blessed the couple with four children.
Left to cherish her memory are her four children, Tina Hefel, Donna (Jeff) Brimeyer, Andrew (Shawna) Hefel, and Thomas (Christine) Hefel; grandchildren, Sadie and Joseph Abitz, Natalie and Matthew Brimeyer, Daniel Hefel, Jacob Hefel and Makayla Mihalakis; siblings, Carol (Ed) Schroeder, Penny (Tim) McGuine, Becky (Jose) Cano, Larry (Dorothy) Moser, Lonnie (Rose) Moser and Lynn (Lorna) Moser.
Leila is preceded in death by her parents; and her husband, Lester, in 2014.
Arrangements are being handled by Tuecke-Allyn Funeral Home, 207 S. 1st St, Guttenberg, IA Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there will be a private family Mass.
All are welcome to attend the Graveside Committal Service at 11:45 a.m. on Monday, December 7, 2020, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Cemetery in North Buena Vista. Masks will be required as well as the practice of social distancing.