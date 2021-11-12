Sharon R. Johnsrude Telegraph Herald Nov 12, 2021 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Sharon R. Johnsrude, 66, of Dubuque, died on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021.No public visitation or service will be held. Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Dubuque-iowa Dubuque-county-iowa Recommended for you Submit An ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Search for ObituariesSearch our full archives for obituaries going as far back as our microfilm records. Reprints are delivered via email as PDF files. Search Archives Trending Today Dubuque-based company to expand footprint, acquire 8 Deere stores Dubuque bar, nonprofit to host fundraiser for pancreatic cancer research COVID-19 cases trigger mask requirement at Dubuque school Galena to discontinue outdoor dining in 2022 Ask Amy: Abuse survivor wants to set record straight