Timothy “Tim” Driscoll, 72, loving brother and friend to many, passed away peacefully at 3:30 a.m. on Sunday, June 25, 2023 at Sunset Park Place in Dubuque.

Visitation will be from 4:00 pm until 6:45 pm on Thursday, June 29, 2023 at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory followed by a prayer service at 7:00 pm with Deacon Dave Roth as the officiant. Inurnment will be at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Dubuque, at a later date.

