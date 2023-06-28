Timothy “Tim” Driscoll, 72, loving brother and friend to many, passed away peacefully at 3:30 a.m. on Sunday, June 25, 2023 at Sunset Park Place in Dubuque.
Visitation will be from 4:00 pm until 6:45 pm on Thursday, June 29, 2023 at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory followed by a prayer service at 7:00 pm with Deacon Dave Roth as the officiant. Inurnment will be at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Dubuque, at a later date.
Tim was born March 20, 1951, in Dubuque, IA, the son of Milton “Larry” and Helen (Valentine) Driscoll. Tim was a twin to Thomas Patrick, they were born 3 months premature. Tragically, Thomas only lived for one day. Tim was a fighter, even at four months he only weighed 2 pounds, 13 ounces. At 6 months of age he was able to come home and join his big brother, David, who was actually his Irish twin, only being 1 year and 5 days older. Throughout Tim’s life it was an unspoken hurt having lost his twin, almost like a void that he wasn’t aware of. As he got older, he opened up more about missing Tommy and was excited to be reunited with him and his parents.
Tim attended Holy Ghost grade school through 8th grade and graduated from Dubuque Senior High School in 1969. He worked for the Dubuque Community School District for 35 years before retiring.
Some of Tim’s favorite memories were definitely all of the hunting trips with his dad and brothers. He also enjoyed all of the times they went fishing together as well. Later in life, he loved to gamble, go out for breakfast every morning with his buddies, and then making his way to his two favorite places, Paul’s Tap and Marco’s Italian Restaurant. A few of his favorite things were definitely smoking non-filtered cigarettes “Dogs” and watching old western shows, especially, Gunsmoke and Bonanza, which he could probably recite every episode there was. Being the sweet tooth he was, he never went a day without M & M’s, and god forbid you give him anything other than the original colors, and a cold can of Pepsi. His favorite response to everything you asked, even if he didn’t hear you, was “Yeah.” lol
Tim is survived by his totally awesome brothers, David (Theresa) Driscoll, Sr. of Hudson IA; Terry “Milt” Driscoll, of Peosta, IA; Jim (Peggy) Driscoll of Dubuque; Steve (Julie) Driscoll, Sr. of Asbury, IA; he is also survived by his beautiful sisters, Lauri (Al) Driscoll-Hite of Ottawa, IL; Deb (Dennis) Helbing of Platteville, WI; and his best friend and caretaker for life, Darla (Ted) Stackis of Dubuque. He is further survived by several nieces and nephews whom all loved him dearly.
Tim was preceded in death by his parents; twin brother, Thomas; sister-in-law, DiAnn Driscoll; and many aunts and uncles.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established in Tim’s name.
Darla would like to extend a special Huge Thank You and much love and appreciation to some staff members at Sunset Park Place, who went above and beyond to take care of Tim, especially, Nick, Katie, Lacey, and Tea. Their kindness and friendship will never be forgotten.
Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Crematory is in care of the arrangements.
