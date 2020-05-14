FARLEY, Iowa — Joanne R. Dardis, 69, of Farley, Iowa, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Tuesday morning, May 12, 2020, at her home in Farley, Iowa.
Because of the unprecedented conditions in our country right now, a private family visitation will be held for Joanne on Friday, May 15, 2020. A burial will be held on Friday, May 15, 2020, at 3 p.m., at St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Farley, IA, with Rev. Michael Schueller officiating. Family and friends are welcome to the burial, keeping in mind the social distancing etiquette. Anyone interested in sending memorials may send them to the Reiff Funeral Home, attention: Joanne Dardis Family, P.O. 99, Farley, Iowa 52046.
She was born February 16, 1951, in Farley, Iowa, daughter of Emil and Marian (Drees) Stelken. She graduated from St. Joseph High School in 1969. On October 7, 1972, she was united in marriage to her high school sweetheart Jack Dardis, at St. Joseph’s Church, in Farley, Iowa. She worked as a coordinator of religious education and completed the three year lay formation program for St. Joseph’s Parish. She also worked at Theisens as a marketing assistant. She believed in her son’s dream, serving as his first employee at Dardis Communications as an executive assistant and director of accounting.
She was a very active member of St. Joseph’s Parish, in Farley, Iowa, where she served on the parish council, was a Eucharistic Minister, taught CCD and baptism classes, and was an a active member of the CEW. She was also a member of the Women of Service.
Joanne was known for her witty sense of humor and her strong heartfelt faith. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother who truly enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren. She loved to travel, always up for an adventure and enjoyed attending her grandchildren’s sporting events and family gatherings.
She is survived by Jack Dardis, of Farley, IA; four children, Angie (JR Sweeney) Dardis-Bennett, of Farley, IA, Greg (Tonya) Dardis, of Coralville, IA, Abby (Andy) Hyland, of Farley, IA, and Chris (Ashley) Dardis, of Farley, IA; grandchildren, Jackson, Isabelle and Juliana Bennett, Lincoln, Kennedy, Harrison and McKinley Dardis, Drew, Claire and Emma Hyland, Nora, Henry, Jack and Calvin Dardis, Riley, Ricky and Nick Sweeney; eight siblings, Sr. Janet Stelken PBVM, of Chicago, IL, Linda (Wayne) Vorwald, of Farley, IA, Marlene (Dave) Hangemann, of New Vienna, IA, Mary (Herb) Recker, Joyce (Pat) Portzen, both of Dyersville, IA, Richard (Jolene) Stelken, of Farley, IA, Mark (Janet) Stelken, of Dyersville, IA, and Steve (Lynn) Stelken, of Bankston, IA; brothers and sisters-in-law, Coleen Hancock, of Epworth, IA, Mickie Winders and Margie Dardis, both of Dubuque, and Frank (Beth) Dardis, of Peosta, IA.
She is also preceded in death by her parents; one granddaughter, Ruby Dardis; three brothers, Bill Stelken, Todd Stelken and John Stelken in infancy; brothers-in-law, Tom Hancock, Jim Winders and Tim Stroehle; and sister-in-law, Collette Kinsela.
The Dardis family would like to give a special thank-you to Dr. Engelman, Dubuque Oncology, and Dr. Neil, from Rochester Mayo Clinic, and the staff and nurses at Hospice of Dubuque, especially Kelli Decker.
