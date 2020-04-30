SAVANNA, Ill. — Clyde “Sam” Semrow had a God-given talent for remembering detail and telling wonderful stories of people, places and things. At the age of 96, Clyde passed away Monday, April 27, 2020, at home with family by his side.
A private family funeral service will be held. You may watch from your home on Facebook Live at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 2, 2020, or any time after, by going to the funeral home Facebook page and joining Clyde’s group ahead of time. A memorial fund has been established. Friends and family are also invited to share in Clyde’s life at lawjonesfuneralhome.com.