MANCHESTER, Iowa — Leo J. Francois, 91, of Manchester, Iowa, passed away on Thursday, February 3, 2022, at the University of Iowa Hospital in Iowa City.
He was born on May 13, 1930, in South Garryowen, the son of Clarence and Ida (Mausser) Francois. Leo graduated from Lamont Schools in 1948. For two years, Leo was an aircraft engine mechanic in the U.S. Marines, and was honorably discharged in January 1954.
On October 6, 1954, Leo was united in marriage to Lois Wilgenbusch at St. Patrick Church in Monti. Eight children were born to this union. The couple purchased a farm near Winthrop in March of 1960. In September, 2009, the couple moved to their current home in Manchester. Leo farmed his entire life.
Leo was a longtime member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Masonville, and the Knights of Columbus. Faith, prayer, and family were at the center of his life. He lived an amazing life, served in the military, farmed, raised his family and was active with grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He especially enjoyed playing cards and watching sports.
Survivors include his wife of 67 years, Lois Francois of Manchester; eight children, John (Liz) Francois of Winthrop, Janice (Bob) McCusker of Marion, Al (Julie) Francois of Winthrop, Mary Beth (Dave) Flexsenhar of Winthrop, Dave (Cindy) Francois of Central City, Don (Denise) Francois of Des Moines, Paul (Teresa) Francois of Dublin, Ohio, and Amy Francois of Kansas City, Missouri; 27 grandchildren; and 35 great-grandchildren He is also survived by his siblings, five brothers, Bob (Ann) Francois, Ray (Dorothy) Francois, Tom Francois, Frank (Patty) Francois and Mike (Patsy) Francois; four sisters, Dorothy Roling, Irene Fischer, Helen (Lawrence) Schaul, and Lori Pranter; his in-laws, Ruth Francois, Merwin Tibbott, Linda Goedken, Dave (Linda) Wilgenbusch, Ken (Kathy) Wilgenbusch, Chuck (Merri) Wilgenbusch, and Esther (Ned) Digh; and many nieces and nephews.
Leo was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Ed (Ruth) Francois and Bill Francois; and one sister, Mary Jean Tibbott; his in-laws, LaVerne Roling, Don Fischer, Pat Francois, and Dale Wilgenbusch.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family and will be established in Leo’s name.
Online condolences may be sent to www.leonard-mullerfh.com.
Mass of Christian Burial: 11:00 a.m., on Wednesday, February 9, 2022, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Masonville, Iowa, with Rev. Gabriel Anderson officiating.
Visitation: 2:00 to 7:00 p.m. today at Leonard-Muller Funeral Home in Manchester, Iowa. Friends may also call 9:00 to 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, February 9, 2022 at the funeral home.
Interment with Military Rites: St. Mary Cemetery — Masonville, Iowa